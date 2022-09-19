Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 19 | 2022 MLB Season

At Progressive Field on Monday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Minnesota Twins in the final game of their MLB series. The Guardians lead the series 3-1.

The Guardians beat the Twins in the first three games of the series before losing to them 3-0 last night. The Guardians are 79-67 this season and lead second-placed Chicago White Sox by 3.5 games in the American League Central division. They have a good chance of making the playoffs, but the division is heating up towards the end of the regular season.

The Twins sit just six games behind the Guardians and have a fighting chance of finishing atop the division. After last night's victory, they are 73-73 this season. They are performing well towards the end of the regular season. Although they have lost this series, they will look for a win here to boost their overall record.

The Guardians will likely start with Cal Quantrill on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.51, a 1.22 WHIP and a 12-5 overall record. This will be his 29th start of the season and third against the Twins.

In his previous two outings against the Twins, he gave up five runs on 17 hits in 13 innings. He likes to command authority on the hill but has been a little shaky lately. His 7-0 home record should come in handy in this game.

The Twins, meanwhile, could start Sonny Gray on the mound for the final game. He has an ERA of 2.83, a 1.10 WHIP and an 8-4 overall record. This will be his 24th start of the season and fourth against the Guardians.

In his previous three outings against the Guardians, he gave up six runs on 15 hits, with 15 Ks in 15.1 IP. He likes to strike out his opponents and restrict them to low scores.

Match Details: Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Monday, September 19, 01:10 pm EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Minnesota Twins -105 -1.5 (+165) Over 7.0 (-115) Cleveland Guardians -115 +1.5 (-195) Under 7.0 (-105)

Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins picks

Both pitchers did give up some hits early on in the game, but they sure know how to strand the base runners and come out of the jam without giving up many runs. They are having a good season so far and will look to shut down their opponents in the first innings. Possible NRFI.

Pick: No runs in the first innings (-140)

Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins prediction

The Twins might have a slight advantage in winning the final game of the series. Expect Sonny Gray to record a win.

Prediction: Twins (-105)

