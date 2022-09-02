Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians will take on the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. These two American League opponents have their sights set on the playoffs as we enter the stretch run.

The Guardians were beaten by the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, bringing their record to 68-61 on the year. The Mariners now sit at 73-58 on the season following their sweep of the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

"Sweep, sweep victory. #SeaUsRise" - Mariners

Seattle has been superb on the road this year, holding a 38-30 away record, and they'll continue their Midwest road trip Thursday. The Guardians currently lead the American League Central heading into Friday's game by just one game over the Minnesota Twins, so they'll be looking for some separation.

Zach Plesac gets the ball Friday for the Guardians, carrying a 3-11 record and a 4.39 ERA. Seattle's offense, which scores the ninth-fewest runs per game, doesn't have great stats overall, but they came alive last series. Against Detroit, they put up 21 runs in three games which could mean that their lineup is finally clicking.

Last time out, Plesac tossed seven frames, giving up three hits and three earned runs while fanning six in a win over the Mariners. Plesac did enough to help his team earn the victory last week, so we'll see if he can follow it up on Friday, but this time at home.

Luis Castillo, who is 5-5 with a 2.85 ERA, will be on the hill Friday for Seattle. Last start, he was solid, going six innings, surrendering just one earned run, while fanning 10 Guardian hitters in the 4-3 win. Castillo has been excellent since coming over from the Cincinnati Reds, and he's provided a huge boost for the Seattle pitching staff.

The Guardians lineup is averaging 1.7 runs per game in their previous seven, so expect the Mariners' righty to shut down Cleveland's bats once again.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Friday, September 2, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Seattle Mariners -140 -1.5 (+120) Over 7.5 (-105) Cleveland Guardians +130 +1.5 (-140) Under 7.5 (-115)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Best Picks

Luis Castillo fanned 10 Cleveland hitters last week, so there's no reason why he can't rack up the Ks again. He's notched six or more punchouts in 11 of his previous 12 outings, so look for him to do so again.

Pick: Luis Castillo Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+115)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Prediction

The Mariners have won four straight, and they're now tied for first place in the Wild Card race. Castillo has been lights out all year, and he recently dominated Cleveland in his previous start. Look for Seattle, who perform really well on the road, to lead through five in the series opener.

Prediction: Mariners First 5 Innings ML (-145)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt