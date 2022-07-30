Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions July 30, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays play the second game of their three-game series Saturday afternoon.

This is the most intriguing series going on right now. The Rays and Guardians are fighting for the final Wild Card slot, and after last night's game, the Rays are just a game and a half up on the Guardians.

Pitching in this one is Zach Plesac for the Guardians and Cory Kluber for the Rays.

Plesac has had a mediocre season while seemingly chasing the successes he had in his rookie and shortened sophomore season. Since then, he hasn't been able to keep an ERA below four.

Similarly, Kluber is chasing the fading success had while playing for Clevland. Tampa is the third team he has played for since leaving Ohio. In his last full year with Cleveland, he posted a 2.89 ERA; he enters play today with a 3.91 ERA.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Tampa Bay Rays

Time & Date: Saturday, July 30, 1:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Guardians +108 Over 7.5 (-112) Yes (+110) Rays -126 Under 7.5 (-108) No (-140)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Picks

The Rays play as a top-ten team in the first five innings. They are 46 - 34 overall and 24 - 14 at home. Stats like these are rather insignificant to a team, but extremely important to bettors, making the first half moneyline a great bet.

Tampa Bay First Half (-122)

Corey Kluber has recorded a win in his last three starts.

Both starters are averaging just over two runs a start, and these two teams have two of the best bullpens in baseball. Both teams will be aiming to land a lead they can turn over to their pen. Bettors can expect fewer runs in this game, making the under a solid bet.

Under 7.5 Runs (-108)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction

An early game and a must-watch for fans. These teams match up well, and the starters make a great pairing. It's a coinflip of a game, but an edge should be given to the home team as Kluber currently has the hot hand.

Tampa Bay (-126)

