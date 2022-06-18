"You are one of the best hitters after me" - Jose Ramirez engages Freddie Freeman from the dugout; calls him the second-best hitter in the league

Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians traveled to Dodger Stadium to face off against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers for a highly anticipated three-game series. Clayton Kershaw got the start for the Dodgers and went five innings, allowing just one earned run in a no-decision.

Zach Plesac got the start for the Guardians and went six innings, allowing one earned run as well. The Guardians won by a score of 2-1 to improve their record to 33-27 and maintained their 0.5 game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the final American League wild card.

The game was rather uneventful and low-scoring, but one moment stole the show. Jose Ramirez was in the Guardians dugout and hilariously told Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman that he is one of the best hitters in the game, right behind himself.

“Freeman, you're one of the best hitters.... after me!".



This is what makes the game of baseball the best. Freeman and Ramirez are great for the game and will only continue to grow the game with these types of moments.

Jose Ramirez off to MVP-type start

Ramirez watches as he hits a ball down the left field line during a Oakland Athletics v Cleveland Guardians game.

The Cleveland Guardians superstar third baseman is off to one of the best starts to his career in 2022. Ramirez is batting .305 with 16 home runs, 62 runs batted in, and 11 stolen bases.

As of now, the American League MVP race is between Ramirez and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who leads all of baseball with 25 home runs. Ramirez is one of the most underrated players in the game and deserves more recognition.

