Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 8 | 2022 NCAAF Season

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will try and win their sixth consecutive game when they face the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. The game is scheduled to commence on Saturday (October 8). Coastal Carolina is 5-0 for the season whereas Louisiana is 2-3 currently. Both teams represent the Sun Belt Conference.

The Warhawks have had a tough start to the season, winning two and losing three. Their opening game saw them receive a big thrashing by the Texas Longhorns (52-10).

They bounced back in Game 2 to win it 35-7 against Nicholls State. Game 3, though, saw another heavy defeat, this time at the hands of #1 Alabama (63-7). Game 4 was a win for Louisiana, beating the Louisiana Cajuns (21-17). In their last outing, they lost to Arkansas State (45-28).

Coastal Carolina has been in stupendous form so far this season. Wins in the first five games of the season have put the team on the top spot in the conference. They started the season with a win over the Army Black Knights (38-28) .

Gardner-Webb was their second victim in Game 2 (31-27). They then won against the Buffalo Bulls in Game 3 (38-26), and Georgia State in Game 4 (41-28). The final game was a close one, with Coastal Carolina winning it 34-30 against GA Southern.

It will be a monumental task for the Warhawks to pull off a win against the Chanticleers. Malone Stadium is all set to host this epic encounter.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks: Match Details

Fixture: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8, 08:00 PM EDT

Venue: Malone Stadium, Monroe, Louisiana

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Coastal Carolina Chanticleers -490 -13 (-110) O 58 (-115) Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks +390 +13 (-110) U 58 (-115)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks: Pick

Grayson McCall is the main man for the job versus the Warhawks. The quarterback has simply been outstanding for the away team in the starting five games.

It is going to be extremely tough for the home team to stop his passes from completing. Against a weak Louisiana, Grayson can produce brilliant numbers.

Pick: Carolina 1st Half Total Points Over 29.5 (-115)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Lousiana-Monroe Warhawks: Prediction

The Warhawks lead the last four head-to-head games 4-1 but the times have changed. However, the Chanticleers are much stronger and in far better form than before. Expect a straight win for them.

Prediction: Carolina Total Points Over 35.5 (-115)

