Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 12 | 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies will be playing the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. The series will feature two National League West opponents that have no playoff aspirations.

The Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-6 on Thursday, moving to 50-64 for the year. Looking at the Diamondbacks, they are now 51-60 for the season following their 9-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. Arizona has been performing poorly while on the road, holding a 19-31 away record this year. These teams hold the fourth and fifth positions in the National League West entering Friday.

Antonio Senzatela will be on the mound Friday for the Rockies. He is 3-6 with a 4.68 ERA through 17 starts for the year. The Diamondbacks offense that he'll be up against ranks below average in the major offensive categories. The Colorado right-hander has been much better at his home stadium this season, carrying a 4.02 ERA for the year. This is surprising, considering the fact that Coors Field is the most-hitter-friendly park. Let's see if Senzatela can keep his good home stats intact on Friday.

Arizona will send out Zach Davies, who is currently holding a 2-4 with a 4.03 ERA. In his last outing, Davies went five scoreless frames, giving up four hits, while fanning three in a win against the Rockies last week. Colorado's offense that he'll be up against ranks ninth in runs-per-game, and in their last seven, they're averaging 6.9 runs per contest.

The Rockies have been batting better at home, and they're coming off of a slugfest series with the Cardinals. Davies has pitched 11 1/3 shutout innings total against the Rockies in two outings this year. Considering that those starts were at home in Phoenix, we'll see if he can carry that success over to Denver.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Friday, August 12, 8:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks +110 +1.5 (-165) Over 12.0 (-115) Colorado Rockies -120 -1.5 (+140) Under 12.0 (-105)

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

Zach Davies has a streak of eight consecutive starts giving up six or fewer hits. Despite this game being at Coors Field, Davies has held the Rockies to seven total hits in two starts. Furthermore, the Rockies are without Kris Bryant which will make their line-up less menacing.

Pick: Zach Davies Under 6.5 Hits Allowed (-135)

Antonio Senzatela has gone five straight starts allowing three or fewer earned runs. Expect this trend to continue on Friday against the club from the desert.

Pick: Antonio Senzatela Under 3.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+105)

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

The Rockies haven't been playing "good ball" recently, as they're losers in 15 of their last 22. They've also lost seven of their previous ten games with Senzatela starting. The Diamondbacks aren't that much better than the Rockies, but Davies is the better starter tonight. Back the visitors to hang tough through five, and look for fewer runs than usual in the early innings, given Davies' recent performances against Colorado.

Prediction: Diamondbacks First 5 Innings +0.5 (-122) & First 5 Innings Under 6.5 Runs (+104)

