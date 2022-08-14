Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies will be playing the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. The Rockies defeated the Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday to improve to 51-64 on the year. Meanwhile, for the Diamondbacks, they now find themselves at 51-61 on the season after their loss. Arizona has been a subpar team on the road, but both teams are pretty evenly matched.

Jose Urena will be taking the hill Saturday for the Rockies. He is 1-3 with a 4.86 ERA in seven starts. This Diamondbacks offense that he'll be up against is averaging 4.7 runs per contest. In his last outing, Urena tossed six innings. He allowed seven hits and three earned runs, while fanning two in a loss versus the Diamondbacks.

The Rockies have just a 1-6 record in Urena's starts. They're averaging only 2.7 runs in run support for him. They'll look to help him out more on Saturday night.

Arizona sends out hurler Zac Gallen for Saturday's contest. He has a 7-2 record with a 3.19 ERA in 21 starts. Last time out, he was excellent, as he threw seven scoreless frames. He gave up three hits while fanning eight in a win versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. This Rockies offense is averaging 6.6 runs per game in their last seven, though, so Gallen will have to be sharp.

Lately, the right-hander has been lights out, though, carrying a 1.46 ERA in his last four outings. Gallen has had mixed results facing the Rockies this year, but he's usually a safe bet to keep his team in the game.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Saturday, August 13, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks -142 -1.5 (+100) Over 11.5 (+100) Colorado Rockies +132 +1.5 (-120) Under 11.5 (-120)

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

Zac Gallen has been great this year. Sometimes, he tends to give out a few walks. In his four career starts at Coors Field, he's walked two or more batters in three of them. Look for this to be the case again on Saturday.

Pick: Zac Gallen Over 1.5 Walks Given (+100)

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

Both teams have had subpar seasons, but the Diamondbacks have done well in their first five innings this year, with Gallen starting. Also, Urena has an 8.31 ERA in his last three starts, and Arizona has enough capable hitters. Back the road team to lead through five and put up some runs on the board tonight.

Prediction: Diamondbacks First 5 Innings -0.5 (-120) & Diamondbacks Team Total Over 6 Runs (-118)

