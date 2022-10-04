Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in their five-game MLB series at the Dodger Stadium on Tuesday (October 4).

The six-game series between the two National League West division teams is square at two games apiece.

Los Angeles has the best overall (110-50) record in the league. They have been dominant both at home (56-23) and away (54-27). After winning the first two games in this series, the Dodgers have lost two consecutive games at home. though Despite having a great Game 3, where Tyler Anderson secured ten strikeouts, the offense led the hosts down.

Credit must be given to the Rockies for making the series exciting. After losing the first two games, the series was almost over. However, the series has now become exciting. German Marquez was excellent on the mound for the Rockies. He picked up eight strikeouts and gave away only a single earned run. Key contributions from Brendon Rodgers and Sean Bouchard helped the team to victory.

There's no competition between the two starting pitchers. Julio Urias will start for the Dodgers, a star pitcher who has been magnificent all season. Ryan Felter, meanwhile, has fallen short this season, registering a disappointing 6.01 ERA.

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 4; 10:10 pm EDT

Venue: Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +300 +1.5 (+135) O 7.5 (-120) Los Angeles Dodgers -365 -1.5 (-155) U 7.5 (+100)

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Pick

There is no one better to trust your bets on other than Julio Urias (17-7). He has simply been sensational for the Dodgers and a big reason why the team has performed so brilliantly. In 170.0 IPs, he has 162 strikeouts at a 2.12 ERA and has been a nightmare for the opposition.

Pick: Julio Urias Total Strikeouts Over 5.5 (-115)

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Prediction

Even though the away team has won back-to-back games, this one will be a tough one to win. Urias' inclusion is not good for the Rockies' offense. Expect the Dodgers to win Game 3 comfortably.

Prediction: Rockies Total Runs Under 2.5 (-125)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far