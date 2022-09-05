Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 5| 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies will take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

The Rockies are currently in last place in the National League West with 57 wins at a winning percentage of 0.422. They have a positive home record of 36-32 and are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups.

The Brewers are in second place in the National League Central with 70 wins at a winning percentage of 0.523. They have a negative away record of 35-37 and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

The Rockies are struggling with consistency and are overly dependent on C.J. Cron for scoring. He has an OPS of 0.807, 25 home runs, and 88 RBIs with an average of 0.270 this season. They are struggling with pitching, too. All the main pitchers on the team have an ERA of over 4.5 this season.

The Brewers have been doing great this season with good contributions from players in scoring. Willy Adams and Christian Yelich have contributed as well. Yelich has an OPS of 0.746, 45 RBIs and an average of 0.259 this season. Corbin Burnes has contributed to the team's success with his pitching. He has an ERA of 3.02, 200 Ks , with an WHIP of 1.01 and 9-6 record this season.

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Monday, September 5, 4:10 pm EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER MILWAUKEE BREWERS -140 -1.5(-105) o11(-105) COLORADO ROCKIES +136 +1.5(-110) u11(-115)

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers best picks

Ryan Feltner will start for the Rockies. He has an ERA of 5.78, 58 Ks and a WHIP of 1.42 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 4.76, 7 Ks and a 0-1 record. He will look to deliver better this time.

Adrian Houser will start for the Brewers. He has done well in the last seven days. He has an ERA of 0.00, two Ks during this period. He has 63 Ks with a 4-9 record this season.

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers prediction.

The match is going to be tricky. Both teams are coming into this game with a loss.

The Brewers are strong on paper and have a good squad that will perform well this season. The match will be decided by pitchers' performances, and the Rockies are slightly behind in it. With an overall contribution from the batters and pitchers, the Brewers will win this game.

Prediction :- The Brewers will win this game

