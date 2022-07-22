Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI and Predictions July 22, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers host the Colorado Rockies to open the second half the season.

The Brewers are fighting off the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central. They currently sit just half a game up and will be battling St. Louis the rest of the way.

The Rockies are holding their own in an extremely competitive National League West. While they likely won't win the division, they are only 6 1/2 games out of the Wild Card.

Pitching in this one are Antonio Senzatela for the Rockies and Corbin Burnes for the Brewers.

Senzatela is having a better season than his stats indicate. He currently holds a 4.95 ERA and a 3-5 record. What those numbers don't reveal is that he's had six starts where he allowed one run or less.

Burnes is having another Cy Young-caliber year. He enters play with a 2.14 ERA and 144 strikeouts over 18 starts.

Fixture: Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Friday, July 22, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

American Family Field opened in 2001 under the name Miller Park.

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Rockies +1.5 (+104) +240 Over 7.5 (-102) Yes (+100) Brewers -1.5 (-125) -295 Under 7.5 (-120) No (-130)

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

Burnes has been incredible this year and rarely gives up runs in any inning. Senzatela is great early in games. He has allowed a run in the first just three times in his last 10 starts. Bettors looking for easy money should take th NRFI in this one.

No Runs in the First Inning (-130)

"Corbin Burnes, Wicked 91mph Changeup." - Rob Friedman

Senzatela is averaging 2.6 strikeouts a start this season, but has gotten four in his last five starts. In addition to that, the Brewers strike out more than almost any team in the majors. His line today sits at 3 1/2, making for another great bet.

Antonio Senzatela Over 3.5 Ks (+130)

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction

The Brewers are a vastly superior team, and they have arguably the best pitcher in the game on the mound. However, an underdog should never be discounted. While Senzatela has been great at times, the smart money is on Milwaukee in this one.

Milwaukee -1.5 (-125) & Under 7.5 Runs (-120)

