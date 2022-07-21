ICYMI: St. Louis Cardinals star closer stuns American League hitter at last night's MLB All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star Game featured the game's top players in both the American and National League at Dodger Stadium. The American League prevailed in a tight contest with a score of 3-2.

During the game, MLB superstar closer Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals appeared in the game and put in a brilliant performance. Helsley went one inning, allowing zero earned runs and striking out two batters.

Helsley had a number of pitches above 100 MPH, and his fastest pitch came at an eye-popping 103 MPH!

"Ryan Helsley threw a 103-MPH pitch"-@SportsCenter

This was Ryan Helsley's first All-Star appearance, and he left quite the impression. Helsley had a breakout year for the St. Louis Cardinals in the first half of 2022, but his work has gone widely unnoticed outside of St.Louis.

In 31 games pitched, Helsley has a 5-1 record with a 0.69 ERA. His 0.69 ERA leads all National League relievers. In 39 innings pitched, he has struck out 57 batters. This was good enough for an incredible 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Helsley has been dominant for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. During the All-Star Game, he was able to show the rest of the baseball world just how special of a pitcher he was. If he can keep these incredible stats up, he will be in the running for National League Reliever of the Year.

MLB All-Star Game highlights

Dodger Stadium played host to the 92nd All-Star Game presented by Mastercard.

The All-Star Game concluded last night as the American League defeated the National League by a score of 3-2. This marked the ninth straight victory for the American League.

It initially looked like the National League's long losing streak would finally come to an end. In the first inning, Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a double to lead off the inning, and Mookie Betts drove him in with a single to center field.

Mookie gives the NL the lead. Home cooking!Mookie gives the NL the lead. #AllStarGame Home cooking! Mookie gives the NL the lead. #AllStarGame https://t.co/vGGiFOgEXo

"Home cooking! Mookie gives the NL the lead." -@MLB

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt launched a solo home run to make it 2-0.

"PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT NO-DOUBTER"-@Bleacher Report

The National League's early lead would not hold though. Giancarlo Stanton unloaded on a pitch for a two-run home run to tie the game up at 2-2.

"OMGiancarlo!"-@MLB

Byron Buxton, the next batter, gave the American League the lead with a homer of his own.

"Bux goes back-to-back!"-@MLB

This would be all of the scoring in the contest as the American League held on to win by a score of 3-2.

