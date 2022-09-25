Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies will take on the San Diego Padres in the third game of their MLB series on Sunday (September 25). After the home team won the first game, the Padres bounced back to level the series.

The way Colorado has performed in the series has been commendable, having been a bottom team in the National League West division. It was a close-fought 4-3 victory for the Rockies, where the pitchers and batters did the job. San Diego's pitchers were disappointing on the night, which helped Colorado's cause.

Game 2 saw San Diego bring in their A game. It was a no-nonsense performance from the team looking for a playoff spot.

Pitcher Yu Darvish was simply magnificent, getting eight strikeouts in 6.0 IPs and giving away only two earned runs. Jurickson Profar and Manny Machado were impressive too, as they made significant contributions to the team's score.

Game 3 is more important for San Diego than for Colorado. The home team's chances of playoff qualification are zero, but the Padres are still in the fray.

They need to keep their winning momentum going to stay in the hunt. However, the Rockies could play spoilsport, which could make for an exciting affair.

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres: Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25; 03:10 pm EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +130 +1.5 (-120) U 11 (-115) San Diego Padres -150 -1.5 (+100) O 11 (-105)

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres: Pick

Mike Clevinger (6-7) has not been in the best of form this season but could be the go-to man here. His opposite number, Kyle Freeland (9-10) has the responsibility to deliver for the Rockies. Clevinger's 4.23 ERA is slightly better than Freeland's 4.38. As winning matters more to San Diego, Clevinger has to be the pick here.

Pick: Mike Clevinger Total Strikeouts O 4.5 (-118)

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres: Prediction

The Padres are the heavy favorites to win Game 3 as they look to stay in the race for qualification.

Prediction: Padres 1st 5 Innings Total O 3.5 (+120)

