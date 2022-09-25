Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies will host the San Diego Padres on Saturday (September 24) night in MLB action.

The Rockies beat the Padres on Friday, moving to 65-86 on the season, while the Padres are now 83-68 following their defeat.

San Diego has been good on the road this season, carrying a 43-36 away record. They had their four-game winning streak against Colorado snapped on Friday but will look to even the series tonight. San Diego hold sole control of the third wildcard spot, but the Milwaukee Brewers are right on their tail, just two games behind.

Chad Kuhl gets the ball Saturday for the Rockies, carrying a 6-9 record and a 5.48 ERA. He has had a season to forget so far, but he will face a decent Padres lineup that has been inconsistent of late.

Recently the Rockies right-hander's performances have been terrible, sporting an 8.40 ERA in his last six outings. The Colorado right-hander has been poor in his home stadium too, which is no surprise, but a lot of factors could work against him tonight. Expect San Diego to try and avenge last night's loss, as every game is crucial for them.

Yu Darvish, who is 15-7 with a 3.05 ERA, will take the hill Saturday for San Diego. Last start, he was solid, going six shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out eight. He has been excellent again this season, and he will face a decent Rockies lineup that's very comfortable in their home park.

Darvish has had a 14-inning scoreless streak he'll look to extend. The Padres right-hander has been pretty good away from home this season and tossed a good start last time here.

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24; 8:10 pm EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres -215 -1.5 (-140) Over 10.5 (-110) Colorado Rockies +180 +1.5 (+120) Under 10.5 (-110)

Colorado Rockies vs San Diego Padres Betting Prediction

The Padres have been great in Darvish's starts, and they've won the last five times he has been on the mound. Expect Darvish and the Padres to lead after five against the struggling Chad Kuhl.

Prediction: Padres First 5 Innings -0.5 (-145)

