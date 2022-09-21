Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 21 | MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies will play the San Francisco Giants in MLB action on Wednesday (September 21). In this four-game series, the home team has suffered two defeats in a row.

Game 2 was tough for the Rockies, as they succumbed to a 6-3 defeat. None of their batters could make a solid contribution. As for the pitchers, Colorado was forced to try four changes. The combination did not work, and a repeat of the first game took place.

San Francisco also tried multiple pitchers in the game, but their situation was different. They were in a comfortable position to try out different players and were successful.

The Rockies' main man, Kyle Freeland, was an utter disappointment. In six IPs, he gave away two earned runs and conceded five hits.

He could only manage four strikeouts in a game where his team expected a lot more from him. C.J. Cron was the only batter on the team who showed some fight out there. Colorado is last in the National League West division, whereas the Giants are third.

"Final"- Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres lead the way in the division, so there's no scope even for the Giants. However, they have been quite good this season and will be positive going into the next one. The Rockies will look to end their season on a high with some wins.

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants: Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 21, 08:40 pm EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Colorado, Memphis

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +115 +1.5 (-135) U 9.5 (-105) San Francisco Giants -135 -1.5 (+115) O 9.5 (-115)

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants: Pick

A lot is on Logan Webb to deliver for the Giants. He's a seasoned player for the away team and will look to be lethal against the Rockies. The Giants are a better team than the Rockies, and Logan's addition is a huge asset. A definite pick.

Pick: Logan Webb Total Strikeouts O 4.5 (-105)

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants: Prediction

The Giants are the favorites to win Game 3 as well if the Rockies do not find some extra gear in their game to come out victorious. Expect San Francisco to win tonight.

Prediction: Giants Total Over 5.5 (+105)

