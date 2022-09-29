Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Colorado Rockies in the final game of their MLB series at the Oracle Park on Thursday (September 29) night. The Giants have won the series and will look to clean sweep the Rockies tonight.

The Giants beat the Rockies 6-3 last night, taking their season record to 77-78 and 41-36 at home. They are 6.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who hold the last wildcard spot in the National League. Although they haven't been eliminated from their division yet, it would take a miracle for them to advance to the postseason.

The Rockies have had a terrible season and were eliminated from their division a long time ago. They were promising before the second half of the season but lost their way with too many losses. They will hope to come out of this series with a consolation win.

The Giants will start Carlos Rodon on the mound. He's 13-8 this season, with an ERA of 2.98, a 1.05 WHIP and 227 Ks. This will be his 31st start of the season and third against the Rockies. He's 1-0 against the Rockies this season, giving up four runs on ten hits and 17 Ks in 10.0 IP. Rodon is an amazing strike thrower who likes to rattle opposing hitters.

The Rockies, meanwhile, will give the ball to Ryan Feltner. He's 3-8 this season with a 1.43 WHIP. This will be his 18th start of the season and second against the Giants. He's 0-0 against the Giants, giving up one run on two hits in 6.0 IP. He has been inconsistent on the hill but will look to get a good start here.

Match Details: Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ San Francisco Giants

Date and Time: Thursday, September 29; 8:45 pm ET

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +185 +1.5 (-115) Over 7.5 (+105) San Francisco Giants -215 -1.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-125)

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Best Picks

At least five innings will be up for grabs tonight. Rodon is a good 2-2 strike thrower and likes to get some punchouts early on. Expect a low score from the Rockies initially, as they haven't fared well against LHP this season.

Pick: Rockies first five innings under 1.5 runs (-155)

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Prediction

The Giants should get a well-deserved win here and keep alive their slim postseason hopes. The Giants should cover the spread.

Giants- 1.5 (-105)

