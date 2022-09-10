Colorado State Rams vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders NCAA Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 10| 2022 NCAA Season

The Colorado State Rams face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Saturday evening. Both teams will face each other after suffering defeats in their respective first matches. The start of the season has not been pleasant for either team.

"Game on the mind"- Rams

Colorado suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of #4 Michigan Wolverines, 51-7. Clay Millen was the only one who seemed to make an impact in this one-sided affair. He picked up 137 yards with a single TD to his name. Apart from Millen, Tywan Francis looked decent. He managed to get seven tackles and two assists. However, this embarrassing defeat gives them a chance to redeem themselves against the Blue Raiders.

Colorado State Football @CSUFootball

a 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 experience for us moving forward



csura.ms/3RmZMSg 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 loss to start, buta 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 experience for us moving forward 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 loss to start, buta 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝 experience for us moving forwardcsura.ms/3RmZMSg

"Tough loss to start, but a Good experience for us moving forward"- Rams

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders share a similar story with the Rams. They looked like a school team in front of James Madison Dukes, losing 44-7. Chase Cunningham was the only shining light, picking up 116 yards and achieving a TD. The entire team fell like a house of cards as they lacked the skills to win a game. Already a game down, the Blue Raiders will find it hard to maintain a decent position in the Conference USA.

Part of Mountain West, Colorado is currently second from the bottom. They will need to find a way to win a few games to get going. The same is the case with Tennessee, as they also need some wins under their belly. That is also one reason why this matchup has become more interesting to witness.

Colorado State Rams vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders: Match Details

Match: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Colorado State Rams

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 04:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, Colorado

Odds: Colorado State Rams vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Colorado -410 -11.5 (-110) U 58 (-110) Tennessee +330 +11.5 (-110) O 58 (-110)

Odds favor the Rams for this game.

The Colorado State Rams have not been able to cover the spread in their last seven games.

All the games for Colorado against non-AP teams have crossed the total points mark.

Colorado State Rams vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders: Pick

Tory Horton is a great pick for today's game against Tennessee. The wide receiver for the Rams has a great tenacity to perform when required. Although he wasn't very effective last time, today could be his day to shine. Against a team like the Raiders, expect him to make a mark.

Predictions

Odds are in favor of Tennessee winning this one against the Blue Raiders. Expect a decent performance from the home side to win the game.

Pick/Predicition: Rams -410

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy