Colorado State Rams vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders NCAA Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 10| 2022 NCAA Season

The Colorado State Rams face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Saturday evening. Both teams will face each other after suffering defeats in their respective first matches. The start of the season has not been pleasant for either team.
"Game on the mind"- Rams
Colorado suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of #4 Michigan Wolverines, 51-7. Clay Millen was the only one who seemed to make an impact in this one-sided affair. He picked up 137 yards with a single TD to his name. Apart from Millen, Tywan Francis looked decent. He managed to get seven tackles and two assists. However, this embarrassing defeat gives them a chance to redeem themselves against the Blue Raiders.
"Tough loss to start, but a Good experience for us moving forward"- Rams
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders share a similar story with the Rams. They looked like a school team in front of James Madison Dukes, losing 44-7. Chase Cunningham was the only shining light, picking up 116 yards and achieving a TD. The entire team fell like a house of cards as they lacked the skills to win a game. Already a game down, the Blue Raiders will find it hard to maintain a decent position in the Conference USA.
Part of Mountain West, Colorado is currently second from the bottom. They will need to find a way to win a few games to get going. The same is the case with Tennessee, as they also need some wins under their belly. That is also one reason why this matchup has become more interesting to witness.
Colorado State Rams vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders: Match Details
Match: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Colorado State Rams
Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 04:00 p.m. EDT
Venue: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, Colorado
Odds: Colorado State Rams vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
Odds favor the Rams for this game.
The Colorado State Rams have not been able to cover the spread in their last seven games.
All the games for Colorado against non-AP teams have crossed the total points mark.
Colorado State Rams vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders: Pick
Tory Horton is a great pick for today's game against Tennessee. The wide receiver for the Rams has a great tenacity to perform when required. Although he wasn't very effective last time, today could be his day to shine. Against a team like the Raiders, expect him to make a mark.
Predictions
Odds are in favor of Tennessee winning this one against the Blue Raiders. Expect a decent performance from the home side to win the game.
Pick/Predicition: Rams -410