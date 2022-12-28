Coppin State vs Richmond Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 28| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Coppin State Eagles are off to a disappointing 5-10 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, fifth in the Mid-Eastern Conference, and are coming off a huge loss in their previous outing against the George Mason Patriots (93-58). They will now take on the Richmond Eagles, who are on a 6-6 start to the season and tenth in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

They managed to win against Bucknell Bison (81-71) in their last outing and will now host this game at the Robins Center on Wednesday (December 28), where they will look to get their second consecutive and seventh overall win of the season.

Coppin State Eagles vs Richmond Spiders: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Coppin State Eagles +750 +14 (-110) O 146.5 (-110) Richmond Spiders -1150 -14 (-110) U 146.5 (-110)

The State Eagles have started the season on a negative note with only five wins but ten losses. The wins have come against teams like the Mount St Mary's Mountaineers (83-78), the Navy Midshipmen (75-68), the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (90-85), the Loyola Greyhounds (74-71), and the James Madison Dukes (107-100). They now have a tough away game to deal with as their current away record is at a terrible 2-8.

The team is rather good on the offensive front, averaging 76.2 points per game, which ranks 117th but is conceding a lot more than what they are scoring. The State Eagles are conceding a massive 87.2 points per game, which ranks 362nd in the nation.

The Richmond Spiders have had six wins and six losses so far. Their most impressive wins have come against the Northern Iowa Panthers (68-55), the Temple Owls (61-49), and the Bucknell Bison (81-71). The team is below par on the offensive side, averaging only 69.4 points per game while conceding only 64.8 points.

Coppin State Eagles vs Richmond Spiders: Match Details

Fixture: Coppin State Eagles @ Richmond Spiders

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 07:00 pm ET

Venue: Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia

Coppin State Eagles vs Richmond Spiders: Prediction

The Spiders' last four games have been below the total line against a team that has an away winning percentage of less than .400. Their last five games have been below the total mark against a team with a winning percentage of less than .400.

The two teams have faced each other three times and the Spiders have won all three encounters. They will now meet after four years but the situation looks similar. Coppin State looks to be struggling a lot at the moment, which automatically gives Richmond the advantage.

Final Prediction: Total Under 146.5 (-110)

