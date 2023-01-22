Cowboys vs 49ers Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - NFC Divisional Round - January 22 | NFL Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers will play host to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks handily last week, 41-23, at Levi's Stadium. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 332 yards and tossed three TDs while running back Christian McCaffrey had 119 yards on the ground in the win.

Dallas beat Tampa Bay last week on the road, 31-14, in a game where they dominated throughout. Dak Prescott threw four TDs and 305 yards, and he'll look to deliver again this afternoon. Last year, the Niners eliminated the Cowboys in the wild card round, 23-17, so we'll see if Dallas can avenge that loss today.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Dallas Cowboys +3.5 (-110) Over 46.5 (-110) +165 San Francisco 49ers -3.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) -200

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 6:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Key Stats

The Cowboys have one of the better defenses in the NFL, and they held the Bucs last week to just 52 rushing yards. Later on in the game, the Bucs did rack up a ton of passing yards, but the game was already out of reach.

Dak Prescott had one of his better performances in recent history, and tight end Dalton Schultz tallied 95 receiving yards, which was more than any game he had in the regular season. Prescott will look to Schultz again today, as well as leading receiver CeeDee Lamb, who totaled 1,359 yards this season. In the backfield, Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott had excellent years, combining for almost 1,900 rushing yards, and they'll be key today.

The 49ers lost starting QB Trey Lance and backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo this year, but Brock Purdy, who they drafted in the seventh round, has stepped up. Purdy played great last week, and with star running back Christian McCaffrey in the backfield, the Niners have to be confident going into today's contest.

San Francisco's defense is elite, arguably the best in the league, and they'll look to make life difficult for Prescott and the Cowboys this afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Prediction

Both teams, especially the 49ers, were excellent against the spread this year. As a favorite, San Francisco has done well ATS, and when they've been favored by less than a touchdown, they've gone 6-3 ATS. At home, the Niners have won nine of ten games this year, including last week, and against the spread, they're 8-2 at home. The Cowboys have a solid team overall, but ultimately the 49ers should win and cover behind their top-tier defense.

Prediction: 49ers -3.5 (-110)

