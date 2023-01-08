Cowboys vs Commanders Predictions, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - Week 18 - Cowboys look to finish strong

The Washington Commanders will be playing the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday in an NFC East showdown. The 7-8-1 Commanders don't have much to play for as they've been eliminated from playoff contention already, but the 12-4 Cowboys have an outside shot at winning the NFC East. Dallas would need to win and have the Giants beat the Eagles, which is a longshot considering the Giants are resting starting QB Daniel Jones. Still, we'll see what unfolds this afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Dallas Cowboys -7.5 (-105) Over 40.5 (-110) -325 Washington Commanders +7.5 (-115) Under 40.5 (-110) +250

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 4:25 p.m. EDT

Venue: FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Key Stats

The Cowboys' offense has been decent overall, but their running backs, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, have really stood out. Pollard has totaled a career-high 988 yards on a very impressive 5.3 yards per carry. Elliott's 3.9 yards per carry average is the lowest of his career, but he's still been a workhorse, ranking 10th in the NFL in carries (223). QB Dak Prescott missed the opening few weeks, and overall his numbers have been solid. Of course, 14 interceptions in 11 games is less than ideal, but he does have 22 passing TDs, and his other stats have been in line with his career numbers. CeeDee Lamb has had a great campaign as the third-year wideout is eighth in the league with 1,307 receiving yards. The Commanders' defense is pretty average, and earlier in the season, when they faced Dallas, the Cowboys scored 25 points behind backup QB Cooper Rush.

Washington has named rookie QB Sam Howell as today's starter. Throughout the season, Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz split time at QB, but with nothing to play for, coach Ron Rivera has opted to give the rookie his first career start. Howell, who was drafted in the fifth round out of North Carolina this year, had a solid three-year college career and will look to have a successful debut. Receivers Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel will likely be his main targets, and in the backfield, Jonathan Williams will be the primary back. Main running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson are inactive, so we'll see how Williams fares against an elite Dallas defense.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Betting Prediction

The Cowboys have won six of their last seven, whereas the Commanders have lost three in a row and failed to cover four in a row. With Washington going with third-string QB Sam Howell, look for Dallas' top-tier defense to excel today. Back the Cowboys here on the road to win by more than a touchdown to close out the year.

Prediction: Cowboys -7.5 (-105)

