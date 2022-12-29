Cowboys vs Titans Prediction: Who Will Win? TNF Preview, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - Can the shorthanded Titans put up a fight tonight?

The Tennessee Titans will be hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. The Titans lost last week, their fifth loss in a row, and they now sit in second place in the AFC South division, but they are tied record-wise with the Jaguars at 7-8. The Cowboys are up to 11-4 after defeating the Eagles to stay alive in the NFC East division title race. Although they have an outside shot, Dallas will look to remain hot on the road tonight against a reeling Titans team.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Dallas Cowboys -14 (-110) Over 40 (-110) -950 Tennessee Titans +14 (-110) Under 40 (-110) +650

Odds Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys @ Tennessee Titans

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans Key Stats

The Cowboys have a very solid offense led by their franchise QB Dak Prescott. Now in his seventh year, the TCU product has put together another solid season after missing several weeks early in the year due to injury. He has thrown a somewhat high number of interceptions (12) by his standards in just ten games, but he's coming off an impressive 347-yard, three-TD performance versus the Eagles, who have one of the best defenses around.

In the backfield, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, who is questionable, have had excellent seasons. Pollard leads the team with 988 yards on the ground, while he's tallied nine rushing TDs and is averaging 5.3 yards per carry, the sixth-highest mark in the NFL. Elliott has 829 yards himself, and his 11 rushing TDs are the most he's had in a year since 2019. As for the Cowboys receiving corps, CeeDee Lamb is one of the best receivers in the NFC, who was just named to his second pro bowl recently. Lamb has 1,207 receiving yards, and he sees a big chunk of Dallas' targets. Tonight, the Cowboys will face one of the best run defenses, but the Titans have had major issues stopping the pass.

The Titans' offense revolves around star Derrick Henry, but he won't play tonight. He leads the NFL in carries (319) and ranks second in yards (1,429) and rushing TDs (13), but his absence will be a huge blow for the hosts. Rookie Hassan Haskins has just 11 rushing attempts this year, but he'll take on a much bigger role tonight. We could also see the Titans go pass-heavy, and with starting QB Ryan Tannehill out, Josh Dobbs, who was just signed off the Lions' practice squad, is set to start. This will be Dobbs' first NFL start, and he'll likely target leading receiver Robert Woods, as well as wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and tight end Austin Hooper. For the Titans' offense, this will definitely be an uphill battle as they take on an elite Cowboys defense.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans Betting Prediction

This is a huge spread, especially considering the Cowboys are on the road, but with the Titans' major injuries, there are a lot of question marks. Tennesse has lost five straight, and they've also failed to cover all five of these games, with one push mixed in. Dallas is 3-3 against the spread on the road, but the Titans are missing too many key players to be competitive. Although Tennesse's reserves may hold their own early on, expect Dallas to win and cover on Thursday Night Football.

Prediction: Cowboys -14 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes