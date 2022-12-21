The Target Center plays host to the clash between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday (December 21) in NBA Regular Season action.

The betting odds and predictions are as follows:

The Dallas Mavericks come into this game on the back of a two-game losing streak, falling to a 15-16 overall record and are placed 10th in the Western Conference standings. They lost their last game 106-116 against the Timberwolves.

Luka Doncic's form has been sensational this campaign. He is one of the top contenders for the MVP trophy out of the West. He is currently averaging 32.5 points per game in addition to 8 rebounds and 9 assists and is coming off his lowest points tally of the season, scoring only 19 points in about 28 minutes.

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, are in great form, winning all of their last three games and have jumped up to ninth place in the west, with an overall record of 16-15. Anthony Edwards has been sublime for the Minnesota side this campaign, contributing to the bulk of the scoring, while being a major threat on the fast break. He is currently averaging nearly 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game and is coming off a brilliant 27 point performance against the Mavs in the last game.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns Calf Out

The only notable absentee for the game is Karl-Anthony Towns who misses out with a calf injury.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Dallas Mavericks -3.5 (-110) Over 230 (-108) -152 Minnesota Timberwolves +3.5 (-107) Under 230 (-108) +128

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Starting 5s

Mavericks: PG Luka Doncic SG Spencer Dinwiddie SF Tim Hardaway PF Reggie Bullock C Dwight Powell (GTD)

Timberwolves: PG D’Angelo Russell SG Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels PF Kyle Anderson (GTD) C Rudy Gobert (GTD)

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves Betting Prediction

The Mavs should be able to pull away with a result in this game, following a disappointing loss in their last. Luka didn’t have the best of outings in the last game, but will be out for blood tonight.

The Timberwolves aren’t the best in perimeter defense and that should hamper their chances of winning.

Mavericks: -152

