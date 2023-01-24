Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 24 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets (33-14) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 101-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Their opponents tonight, the New Orleans Pelicans (26-21), are currently on a four-game losing skid.

Prior to their upset loss to the Thunder, the Nuggets were riding high on a nine-game winning streak. The likes of Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Jamal Murray have been leading on offense of late. The Pelicans, meanwhile, have noticeably fumbled on offense of late, costing them repeatedly on the court. Their latest loss saw Trey Murphy III lead on offense with just 17 points.

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Match Details

Fixture: Nuggets @ Pelicans

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 08:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

On the Nuggets' front, point guard Collin Gillespie is out with a lower leg injury. Small forward Michael Porter Jr. is questionable due to personal issues. Center Nikola Jokic is questionable due to hamstring issues. Small forward Peyton Watson is questionable due to thigh issues. Point guard Bones Hyland is questionable due to a finger sprain.

On the Pelicans' end, power forward EJ Liddell is out with a knee injury. Power forward Zion Williamson is out with a hamstring injury. Small forward Naji Marshall is questionable due to toe issues. Small forward Brandon Ingram is doubtful due to toe issues.

Player Team Injury Status Collin Gillespie Nuggets Lower leg Out Michael Porter Jr. Nuggets N/A Questionable Nikola Jokic Nuggets Hamstring Questionable Peyton Watson Nuggets Thigh Questionable Bones Hyland Nuggets Finger Questionable EJ Liddell Pelicans Knee Out Zion Williamson Pelicans Hamstring Out Naji Marshall Pelicans Toe Questionable Brandon Ingram Pelicans Toe Doubtful

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Nuggets -1 (-106) Ov 231 (-110) -110 Pelicans +1 (-114) Un 231 (-110) +106

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Starting 5s

Nuggets - PG: Jamal Murray, SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF: Michael Porter, PF: Aaron Gordon, C: Nikola Jokic

Pelicans - PG: CJ McCollum, SG: Trey Murphy, SF: Herbert Jones, PF: Naji Marshall, C: Jonas Valanciunas

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Prediction

The Nuggets have been a force on offense all season. They're currently averaging 117.2 points per game. However, their top scorer, Nikola Jokic, could potentially miss tonight's game. The team's main offensive weakness has come at the charity stripe where their free-throw rates are surprisingly low considering their success on the court. Defensively, they're not quite as high-level but they've shown a knack for pressuring opponents shooting from behind the arc.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, have been a mixed bag on offense due to the absences of top players Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. In their absence, CJ McCollum has been leading the offensive charge. On defense, the team have looked good defending the perimeter and contesting around the rim.

Overall, the Nuggets are the superior team with considerably more momentum at the moment. The Pelicans are struggling without Zion Williamson and the Denver outfit will likely be able to exploit that, even if Nikola Jokic remains sidelined.

Prediction: Nuggets -1 (-106)

Poll : 0 votes