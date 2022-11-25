Denver vs The Citadel Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: November 24| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Denver Pioneers are on an excellent 4-1 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season and will take on The Citadel Bulldogs, who are 3-2 for the season so far.

The Pioneers are part of the Summit League Conference and No.1 in the standings, whereas the Bulldogs are part of the Southern Conference and find themselves fifth in the table.

The game will be held at the Lakefront Arena, a neutral venue for both teams. The Pioneers are looking for their fifth win and the Bulldogs will be looking to make it four wins now.

Denver Pioneers vs The Citadel Bulldogs: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Detroit Pioneers -145 -2.5 (-110) O 141.5 (-110) The Citadel Bulldogs +125 +2.5 (-110) U 141.5 (-110)

The Pioneers have four wins and a loss so far this season. Their only loss came against the Sacramento State Hornets (73-69). This will be their second away game of the season when they face the Bulldogs tonight.

The team is averaging 76.6 points per game and is conceding 67.4 points. Their 3-point shooting has been at 26.7% while the field goal percentage stands at a high of 52.2. The offensive rebounds are 31.4 per game whereas the defensive rebounds are 25.2. Even if it is an away game, the Pioneers will be confident of winning it and making it their fifth win in six games.

The Citadel Bulldogs have had three wins and two losses so far in the league. They have faced losses against the Clemson Tigers (80-69) and the Butler Bulldogs (89-42). The team has been scoring 72.4 ppg while conceding 71.6. Their shooting from behind the arc has been at 33.1% while the field goal percentage stands at 42.9.

Denver Pioneers vs The Citadel Bulldogs: Match Details

Fixture: Denver Pioneers @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Date & Time: Thursday, November 24, 05:00 p.m ET

Venue: Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Denver Pioneers vs The Citadel Bulldogs: Prediction

Whenever the Pioneers have won their game with a 20+ points difference, the game has always gone Over the total mark. Ten of their last 13 games played on Thursday have seen their total cross the Over mark.

Both teams have played each other only once before, when Denver won 70-58. The statistics of both teams are almost similar, so neither team has a strong advantage.

The neutral venue also makes the matchup quite interesting. Both teams are strong offensively. The Pioneers are a little better in defense when compared to the Bulldogs. Expect a close contest.

Final Prediction: Total Over 141.5 (-110)

