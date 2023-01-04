Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 4 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Detroit Pistons (10-30) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 135-106 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Their opponents tonight, the Golden State Warriors (20-18), are currently riding high on a five-game winning streak.

The Pistons have had a tough season thus far. They endured a six-game losing skid last month and have frequently floundered on the defensive end of the court. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic continues to lead the charge on offense for the most part.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have bounced back from a topsy-turvy start to the season. Their latest victory was an exhausting 143-141 2OT takedown of the Atlanta Hawks.

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors Match Details

Fixture: Pistons @ Warriors

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 4, 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Oakland Arena, Oakland, California

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report

On the Pistons' front, point guard Cade Cunningham is out with following a leg operation last month. Shooting guard Buddy Boeheim is questionable due to toe issues. Power forward Isaiah Livers is out with a shoulder injury. Power forward Marvin Bagley III is out with a hand injury.

On the Warriors' end, point guard Stephen Curry is out with a shoulder injury. Power/small forward Andre Iguodala is out with a hip injury. Center James Wiseman is out with an ankle injury. Small forward Andrew Wiggins is out with an illness. Power forward Jonathan Kuminga is out with a foot injury. Power forward/center JaMychal Green is out a lower leg injury.

Player Team Injury Status Cade Cunningham Pistons Leg Out Buddy Boeheim Pistons Toe Questionable Isaiah Livers Pistons Shoulder Out Marvin Bagley III Pistons Hand Out Stephen Curry Warriors Shoulder Out Andre Iguodala Warriors Hip Out James Wiseman Warriors Ankle Out Andrew Wiggins Warriors Illness Out Jonathan Kuminga Warriors Foot Out JaMychal Green Warriors Leg Out

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Pistons +6.5 (-110) Ov 231.5 (-110) +210 Warriors -6.5 (-110) Un 231.5 (-110) -250

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors Starting 5s

Pistons - PG: Killian Hayes, SG: Jaden Ivey, SF: Bojan Bogdanovic, PF: Isaiah Stewart, C: Jalen Duren

Warriors - PG: Jordan Poole, SG: Klay Thompson, SF: Donte DiVincenzo, PF: Draymond Green, C: Kevon Looney

Pistons vs. Warriors Prediction

Despite being riddled with injuries and missing star player Stephen Curry, the Warriors have looked strong lately. They'll enjoy the home-court advantage tonight which, given their general track record this season, is great news for the Oakland outfit.

On offense, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have more than risen to the occasion of late. Thompson scored an incredible 54 points against the Hawks in their latest win.

The Pistons, meanwhile, are having a dire season and are coming into this off the back of an absolute trouncing against the Trail Blazers. Even top players like Bojan Bogdanovic will likely struggle to keep the team afloat against the Warriors tonight. Despite being hurt and under-manned, the Oakland crew should be able to get the job done tonight.

Prediction: Warriors -6.5 (-110)

