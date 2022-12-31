Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction

The Detroit Pistons take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, December 31st, at the Target Center for NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and previews are given below:

Both sides are in abysmal form. The Timberwolves come into this game on the back of a horrible five-game losing streak, while the Pistons have lost six of their last seven. The Minnesota side are currently 11th in the Western Conference standings with a 16-20 record, four games below .500. The Pistons, on the other hand, have only won nine games in the entirety of the season, going 9-29 and rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. The Pistons are statistically the worst team in the NBA this season.

Anthony Edwards has established himself as one of the best scorers in the entire NBA, averaging nearly 24 points per game. He has been particularly outstanding, scoring 25 points a night, alongside 7 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Although the side has struggled for results in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns, Edwards has done his bit in carrying the team forward.

The Timberwolves come into this game on the back of a 114-123 loss to the Bucks, while the Pistons similarly lost their last game, 118-132, against the Bulls.

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Detroit Pistons Kyllian Hayes Suspension Out Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns Calf Out

KAT misses out for the Timberwolves with an ongoing calf issue, while Killian Hayes is sidelined due to a suspension.

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Detroit Pistons +6 (-110) Over 233.5 (-110) +190 Minnesota Timberwolves -6 (-110) Under 233.5 (-110) -240

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Starting 5s

Pistons: PG Cory Joseph, SG Jaden Ivey, SF Bojan Bogdanovic, PF Isaiah Stewart, C Jalen Duren

Timberwolves: PG D’Angelo Russell, SG Austin Rivers, SF Anthony Edwards, PF Jaden McDaniels, C Rudy Gobert (GTD)

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Betting Prediction

Even though the two sides have struggled in equal measure, the Timberwolves have a much better squad and more quality. The elite rate at which Anthony Edwards is scoring is scary and will extinguish the chances the Pistons have in this game. The Minnesota side have home court advantage as well, having gone 9-8 at the Target Center. Minnesota should win.

Timberwolves: -6 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes