Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 10 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Detroit Pistons (11-32) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a loss to their upcoming opponents, the Philadelphia 76ers (24-15) 123-111. The 76ers are 4-1 in their last five games, including big wins over the New Orleans Pelicans and the Indiana Pacers.
The Pistons have had a disastrous season for the most part. They've endured multiple lengthy losing skids and, bar an impressive upset win over the Golden State Warriors recently, have frequently lacked cohesion on the court over the last week. The 76ers, meanwhile, are currently No.5 in the Eastern Conference rankings.
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Match Details
Fixture: Pistons @ 76ers
Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 07:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
On the Pistons' front, point guard Cade Cunningham is out following a leg operation last month. Power forward Marvin Bagley III is out following a hand operation last month. Shooting guard Buddy Boeheim is out due to toe issues. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic is out due to left calf soreness. Center Jalen Duren is out with an ankle injury. Power forward Isaiah Livers is questionable due to shoulder issues.
On the 76ers' end, center Joel Embiid is questionable due to a foot injury. Power forward PJ Tucker is probable despite being ill lately.
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Starting 5s
Pistons - PG: Killian Hayes, SG: Jaden Ivey, SF: H. Diallo, PF: Saddiq Bey, C: Isaiah Stewart
76ers - PG: James Harden, SG: De'Anthony Melton, SF: Tobias Harris, PF: PJ Tucker, C: Joel Embiid
Pistons vs. 76ers Prediction
The Pistons failed to get the job done against the Philadelphia outfit when they had the home-court advantage. Now that they're on the road, the injury-laden team will likely struggle even more.
Arguable team MVP Bojan Bogdanovic is out tonight, which does not bode well for the Pistons' offensive chances. With Cade Cunningham out for the season, the Detroit outfit are seriously lacking top players.
The 76ers, meanwhile, are having a respectable season thus far. On offense, the team has frequently been led by Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Embiid's likely absence from tonight is an alarming prospect, but the team still has enough firepower to get the job done again against a struggling outfit like the Pistons.
Prediction: 76ers -10.5 (-110)
