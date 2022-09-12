Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 12| 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Houston Astros on Monday. The Tigers are in last place in the American League Central with 54 wins at a winning percentage of 0.386. They have a poor home record of 30-40 and are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

The Astros are in the top place in the American League West with 90 wins at a winning percentage of 0.643. They have a positive away record of 43-28 and are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups.

The Tigers have struggled this season. The batters had a miserable season, with most of them having an OPS below 0.700. Javier Baez, who leads the batting charts for the team, averages 0.231 with 55 RBIs, an OPS of 0.644 and 12 home runs this season. Scoring has been a major problem for the team. The pitching has been averaged and the injury to Tarik Skubal has hampered the team's plans.

The Astros are doing great this season. Yordan Alvarez has been superb for the team. He has an average of 0.291, 32 home runs with an OPS of 0.988 and 83 RBIs this season. The scoring department has done its job perfectly. Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez have contributed immesly to the team's success. Verlander has an ERA of 1.84 with a WHIP of 0.86 this season.

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros match details

Fixture: Houstan Astros @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Monday, September 12, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER HOUSTON ASTROS -200 -1.5(-113) o7(-120) DETROIT TIGERS +175 +1.5(+100) u7(+100)

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros best picks

Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the mound for the Tigers. He comes with a 3-4 record into the game and has an ERA of 4.13 with 50 Ks. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 3.84 and 4 Ks against his name.

Framber Valdez will start for the Astros. He has an ERA of 2.64, 161 Ks, a WHIP of 1.13 this season. He comes with a record of 14-5 into the game and has 11 Ks in the last seven days with an ERA of 2.70.

Valdez's consistency makes him the pick of the game.

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros prediction

The struggles of the Tigers are likely to continue in this game. The Astros are favorites to win this game with consistent players and overall contributions from them.

The Tigers are struggling to score enough and against Valdez, it will be more difficult for them to hit. The Astros are strong in hitting and would like to score big in the game.

Prediction :- The Astros will win this game.

