Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers will play the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon. The Royals defeated the Tigers yesterday 12-2, moving to 54-80. Detroit is now 51-82 after losing their fourth game of the past five.

Detroit has been a pretty bad team at home, carrying just a 29-39 record at Comerica Park. Kansas City is sporting just a 22-43 away record this year, and they've lost 20 of the previous 27 road games, even with Saturday's win.

Matt Manning will be on the hill Sunday for the Tigers. He is 1-2 with a 3.79 ERA through eight starts in 2022. Kansas City's lineup is averaging 6.6 runs per game in their last seven, which is way higher than their season average.

Kansas City's lineup, which scores the seventh-fewest runs per game, has been terrible this year, but Manning has held his own overall.

In his previous outing, though, Manning tossed just 2 1/3 frames, giving up seven hits and seven earned runs, in a loss versus the Seattle Mariners. The Tigers' righty was awful, but he has been good in home starts this season, sporting a 2.86 ERA at Comerica Park.

Kansas City will go with Max Castillo for Sunday's matchup. He has made just three starts, two with the Toronto Blue Jays and one with KC. Detroit's offense, which scores the fewest runs per game, is pretty weak and shouldn't trouble Castillo, though.

"Last night was the first time in MLB history four different rookies hit a home run for the same team in one game (per Elias)." - @Royals

Last time out, Castillo threw five innings, surrendering three hits and one earned run in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He has a solid WHIP on the year, but he's not been too overpowering. We'll see if he can put together another decent start on Sunday.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Sunday, September 4, 1:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Kansas City Royals +106 +1.5 (-205) Over 8.0 (-110) Detroit Tigers -116 -1.5 (+170) Under 8.0 (-110)

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Best Picks

The Royals' lineup exploded offensively on Saturday, and recently, many of their hitters have been seeing the ball well. Expect Kansas City, who put up 12 yesterday, to plate four runners this afternoon.

Pick: Royals Team Total Over 3.5 Runs (-135)

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals Betting Prediction

Kansas City has been hot at the plate, and even though Castillo has just one start as a Royal since coming over from Toronto, he looked solid in that outing. Expect the visitors to lead after five and look for some runs to be scored early on.

Prediction: Royals First 5 Innings ML (+100) & First 5 Innings Total Over 4 Runs (-115)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt