Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 7, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season  

The Los Angeles Angels are playing for the sweep of the Detroit Tigers today at Angel Stadium.

The Tigers are now on a four-game losing streak and are just the latest victim of the red-hot Angels. Los Angeles has won eight of their last 11 and are finding their groove far too late in the season.

Pitching in this one are Drew Hutchinson for the Tigers and Patrick Sandoval for the Angels.

Hutchinson has found success changing over from the bullpen to a starting role. In his 13 starts, he holds an era of 3.93. He's currently on a one-year, $800 thousand deal, but with how he's closing out the season, he will undoubtedly receive something significant for next season.

Sandoval is turning into a bonafide stud. This is his first full year in the league, and while his season-long 3.02 ERA is fantastic, he's been even better of late. He's allowed just seven runs in his last six starts, with two shutouts in that stretch. This is the guy LA wants on the mound while playing for a series sweep.

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 7, 4:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Over/Under Tigers +1.5 (-120) Yes (-120) Over 8.5 (-120) Angels -1.5 (+100) No (-105) Under 8.5 (-102)

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Bets

Bettors should take old faithful in this one. When no one is recording hits or scoring runs, Shohei Ohtani can always be counted on for some production. Aaron Judge is great, but no one is more valuable to their team than Ohtani.

Shoehie Ohtani to Record an RBI (+100)

Shohei Ohtani is the second favorite for American League MVP (+550).

Both pitchers are going to hold it down well in this game. Runs will be kept to a minimum, and both lineups will eagerly await a call to the bullpen. So this game very may well come down to which starter pitches longer. Regardless, bettors shouldn't expect too many runs in this one.

Under 8.5 (-102)

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels Prediction

This will be a surprisingly fun matchup. Sandoval is a stud, but Hutchinson can hold his own. As far as battles of irrelevancy go, this is one of the best. As great as an upset is, Sandoval is pitching too well not to take him in this one.

Angels -1.5 (+100)

