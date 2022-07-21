Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland A's: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions July 21, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers and Oakland A's return from the All-Star break with a doubleheader.

These are two of the three worst teams in the American League. While the season is only halfway over, there is no chance these teams have playoff aspirations. The game itself may be insignificant, but it's still an opportunity for bettors to increase their bankroll.

Pitching in the first game of the doubleheader are Tarik Skubal for the Tigers and Zach Logue for the A's. Logue got called to the big in mid-April and has made a great showing. His second career start was against the Tigers, and he shut them out in seven innings.

In the second game, Garrett Hill will receive the call for Detriot and Frankie Montas for the A's. Hill is making his third career start. The Tigers called him up on July 4 to make his first start. He gave up one run in six innings on a day he'll never forget.

Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland A's Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland A's

Date & Time: Thursday, July 21, 3:37 & 6:37 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, CA

Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland A's Betting Odds

ML (Game 1) O/U (Game 1) ML (Game 2) O/U (Game 2) Tigers -154 Over 7 (-122) +136 Over 7 (-106) A's +130 Under 7 (+100) -162 Under 7 (-114)

Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland A's Best Picks

Tarik Skubal has struck out 7+ batters just five times this season — he's had 18 starts. This is a curious line from Vegas, but there is no reason to overthink it.

Tarik Skubal Under 6.5 Ks (-122)

Frankie Montas has been all over the board this year with his strikeout totals. Bettors never know if he is going to throw 12 or 2. He's averaging just under six a start. Despite being one of the worst teams in baseball, Detroit doesn't strike out much. Being refreshed from the break, bettors should expect fewer than seven.

Frankie Montas Under 6.5 Ks (-152)

Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland A's Prediction

It's not often that a different team is favored in each game of a doubleheader, but it makes sense in this one given the pitching matchups. However, bettors should look at the young guns and take the higher payouts for this doubleheader. When a season is lost for a team, it's the young guys that will still be playing their hardest.

Bettors should take the dogs in both games.

Game 1: Oakland (+130) & Game 2: Detroit (+136)

