MLB Trade Rumors: 5 potential landing spots for Frankie Montas

Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas is currently putting up some great numbers this season. However, the Athletics are the worst team in the MLB, and honestly, it's the last place you would want to be if you were Montas.

Oakland is known for their infamous fire sale, where they trade all of their solid players for unnamed prospects each year. Due to this, it is expected that Montas will be in different threads by August.

Frankie Montas entered the MLB with the Chicago White Sox back in 2015. He appeared in just seven games that year. His breakout did not come until 2019, however, when he went 9-2 with just a 2.63 ERA. For his career, Montas has a 3.75 ERA and 561 strikeouts.

"Frankie put on a SHOW today!" - Oakland A's

Frankie Montas is only 29 years old and it is likely to remain in the league for quite a while. This season, he has a 3.21 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 89 innings. He could be a valuable asset on a contending team and could fill in a major hole on a lot of teams. Here are five MLB teams that Montas could possibly land on.

#5 St. Louis Cardinals

San Francisco Giants v St Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently in a tight race with the Milwaukee Brewers for first in the National League Central. The Cards are known for their pitching, with a core of Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, and Dakota Hudson. However, there are injuries at the bottom of the rotation, and Frankie Montas would fit in nicely. With a core of Mikolas, Wainwright, Montas, and Hudson, the Cardinals would be in a good position to hold the division.

#4 San Francisco Giants

Colorado Rockies v San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants compete in one of the best divisions in baseball. They currently sit third place behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres with a record of 39-33. The team is powered by their offense, which is in the top five in team home runs and top 10 in team OPS.

"WILMAHHHHHH" - SFGiants

The team is lacking slightly on the pitching side. Jakob Junis is battling injury, and Anthony DeSclafani has been flopping with a 9.95 ERA in just five starts. Frankie Montas would be a great addition to Logan Webb and Carlos Rodon. With that rotation, the Giants could make a serious push to be one of the top teams in the NL.

#3 Philadelphia Phillies

San Francisco Giants v Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have been disappointing this year to say the least. After signing big names like Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, the Phillies are still eight games back in the NL East. This is mainly because of their pitching. Outside of Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, no one is performing up to par.

Frankie Montas would be a great fit alongside Nola and Wheeler. These three would make a solid core and could make the team competitive late in the season.

#2 Texas Rangers

Oakland Athletics v Texas Rangers

Similar to the Phillies, the Texas Rangers made a spash last free agency, only to disappoint so far this season. They picked up Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. However, they are still 10 games behind the Astros in the American League West. Their starting pitching is in need of a boost. Outside of Martin Perez, they do not have a proven starter.

If the Rangers want to try to squeak out a playoff appearance, then Frankie Montas might be a good choice for them.

#1 New York Mets

New York Mets Summer Workouts

Although the New York Mets are currently one of the best teams in baseball, injuries plague the team. The pitching staff is perhaps the most affected, with both Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer out right now. The Mets need someone who can bridge the gap until they return. Frankie Montas would be the perfect fit.

Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport New York Mets Injury Updates: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Jeff McNeil, Joey Lucchesi si.com/mlb/mets/news/… New York Mets Injury Updates: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Jeff McNeil, Joey Lucchesi si.com/mlb/mets/news/…

"New York Mets Injury Updates: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Jeff McNeil, Joey Lucchesi" - Pat Ragazzo

Even when deGrom and Scherzer return, Montas would be a great 3-4 starter. Mets owner Steve Cohen is known for doing anything for the Mets to win, so this trade is not out of reach. If the Mets could pull this off, they would easily have the best rotation in baseball.

