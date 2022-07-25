Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers will play host to the San Diego Padres on Monday night. The Tigers were defeated by the Minnesota Twins 9-1 on Sunday, dropping them to 38-58 this year. The Padres currently hold a 54-43 record after their loss to the New York Mets on Sunday. Detroit has been a really bad team at home, carrying an awful 15-32 record at Comerica Park.

Drew Hutchinson will take the hill Monday for the Tigers. He is 1-1 with a 4.38 ERA in five starts this season. This Padres offense that he'll face ranks #19 in runs per game. In their previous seven, they averaged a pedestrian 3.7 runs per contest. Last start, Hutchinson threw five innings, surrendering six hits and four earned runs, while striking out three. The Padres haven't had a ton of consistency offensively, so look for the Detroit righty to try and take advantage of that fact.

Sean Manaea will be on the bump Monday for the Padres. He is 5-4 with a 4.11 ERA this year. He'll face a Tigers lineup that is ranked last in runs per game in the MLB. In his previous outing, Manaea threw six frames, allowing three earned runs while punching out three.

Manaea should be able to toss another quality start on Monday, considering the Tigers average under three runs per game off of lefty starters.

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Monday, July 25, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres -157 -1.5 (+105) Over 8.5 (-105) Detroit Tigers +142 +1.5 (-125) Under 8.5 (-115)

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

Miguel Cabrera will be up against lefty Sean Manaea on Monday. He hasn't done well in these opposite-handed matchups, sporting just a .614 OPS. Cabrera's OPS over the last month is just .545, so look for him to have a quiet day at the plate.

Pick: Miguel Cabrera Under 1.5 Total Bases (-175)

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Prediction

The Padres' lineup without Fernando Tatis isn't all that menacing, and the Tigers have struggled facing lefties. The Padres are flying in from New York, so fatigue could be a factor in this one. Look for the first game of the series to be a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Game Total Under 8.5 (-115) & No Runs First Inning (-125)

