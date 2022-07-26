Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers will be home to play the San Diego Padres Tuesday night. The Tigers blew out the Padres 12-4 Monday to improve to 39-58 this season.The Padres are now 54-44 following this defeat.

Detroit has been an under .500 team at home, sporting just a 24-26 record at Comerica Park this season. San Diego, at the moment, holds the fifth seed in the National League with the St. Louis Cardinals right on their tail.

"Feels good, Dozen it! #DetroitRoots" - Tigers

Garrett Hill, who is 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA in his three starts, will take the mound Tuesday for Detroit. In his previous start, Hill threw five innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs while punching out four in a 5-0 loss.

The Padres' offense hasn't been great over their last seven, as they've averaged just 3.6 runs per game over that stretch. Hill is hittable, though, so look for San Diego to try and find an offensive spark on Tuesday.

San Diego will trot out Mike Clevinger for Tuesday's contest. He is 2-3 with a 3.25 ERA as a starter. He's pitched out of the bullpen a handful of times, but he has been reliable this year in his regular starting role.

This Tigers lineup is ranked #30 in runs per game and home runs, and they're 29th in OPS. Last outing, Clevinger threw six innings, giving up four hits and one earned run while fanning eight. The right-hander's recent performances have been less than encouraging, as he's surrendered nine earned runs in his past 17 1/3 innings.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Mike Clevinger, Multitasking.



Getting his steps in & the K on a wicked 80mph Slider. 🤢 Mike Clevinger, Multitasking.Getting his steps in & the K on a wicked 80mph Slider. 🤢 https://t.co/a9rB7pVRT6

"Mike Clevinger, Multitasking. Getting his steps in & the K on a wicked 80mph Slider." - Rob Friedman

The Tigers scored 12 in the series opener, but Clevinger has been solid away from home this year, holding a 3.00 ERA outside of San Diego while starting. Look for the Tigers' lineup to revert back to their normal selves on Tuesday.

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 26, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres -173 -1.5 (-115) Over 8.5 (+105) Detroit Tigers +158 +1.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-125)

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

Javier Baez will be facing righty Mike Clevinger on Tuesday, and in same-handed matchups, he has been terrible, sporting a .535 OPS. Baez is batting just .204 against hard-throwing righties like Clevinger since 2021, and his home OPS is just .481. Even though he's batting third, expect him to have trouble against Clevinger.

Pick: Javier Baez Under 0.5 Singles (-125)

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Prediction

The Tigers surprisingly massacred the visiting Padres on Monday, but it's unlikely they will have another offensive outburst. Look for San Diego, behind Clevinger, to lead through five in this one.

Prediction: Padres First 5 Innings -0.5 (-120)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far