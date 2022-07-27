Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers will be at home to face the San Diego Padres on Wednesday afternoon. The Padres beat the Tigers 6-4 in extra innings on Tuesday to bring their overall record to 55-44. Detroit is now 39-59 following their home defeat.

The Padres trail by 10.5 games in the National League West division, a race that has completely gotten away from them in recent weeks. The Tigers are now 13.5 games behind in the American League Central division and figure to be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline.

"Tamed the Tigers tonight!" - Padres

Tarik Skubal will be starting Wednesday for the Tigers. He has had his name thrown around in trade rumors, and he'll be showcased in what could be his last game as a Tiger. He has been dependable this year, and he'll be facing what is a mediocre Padres lineup without Fernando Tatis Jr.

In his previous start, Skubal tossed six shutout innings, giving up only two hits while he K'd nine. Look for the southpaw to keep his team in the game on Wednesday in what could be a pitcher's duel.

"Sources: Tigers willing to trade Tarik Skubal and 'just about everyone.'" - Ken Rosenthal

Yu Darvish gets the nod Wednesday for the Padres, holding a 9-4 record and a 3.28 ERA. He has been one of the better pitchers in the NL this year, and he'll be facing a poor Tigers lineup that is ranked dead last in runs per game.

Last week, Darvish tossed seven innings, surrendering four hits and one earned run while punching out nine in a win over the New York Mets. Darvish bested Max Scherzer at Citi Field and will look to build off of his dominance from that last start.

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 27, 1:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres -135 -1.5 (+130) Over 7.5 (+100) Detroit Tigers +115 +1.5 (-155) Under 7.5 (-120)

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

The Tigers have the sixth-highest strikeout rate in baseball, and Darvish is coming off of a nine-strikeout performance against a great Mets lineup. Going back four starts, Darvish has recorded nine or more Ks in three of them, so back the over here.

Pick: Yu Darvish Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Detroit Tigers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Prediction

These teams have split the first two games of the series, and so far, Detroit has played better than expected. In the rubber game, look for Darvish to outclass the lowest-scoring team in the league.

Prediction: Padres ML (-135) & First 3 Innings Game Total Under 1.5 Runs (+110)

