Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Detroit Tigers on Monday night. The Mariners were beaten by the Oakland Athletics on Sunday to bring their record to 87-71 this year. The Tigers are now 65-93 this season following their victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Detroit has done poorly on the road this season, sporting an abysmal 30-47 away record this year. Overall, they've been hot, winning eight of their previous nine games. Seattle has officially clinched a playoff berth, and they sit firmly in the second wild card spot. Their seeding likely won't change, but they'll need to handle business against the Tigers this week to ensure that.

Seattle will send out rookie George Kirby for Monday's matchup. He is 8-4 with a 3.21 ERA in 24 starts. He has provided a great boost this year, and he'll be up against a terrible Tigers lineup. Detroit has hit better lately, but Kirby pitched very well against them back in August.

Last week, Kirby tossed six innings, allowing five hits and one earned run, while striking out four in a win versus the Texas Rangers. The Seattle right-hander has been performing well at his home stadium, carrying a 2.94 ERA. Expect him to be at his best for his final start of the year.

Bryan Garcia, who has a 3.29 ERA, will be on the hill Monday for Detroit. He has 13 2/3 innings under his belt this year, and his career numbers aren't too promising. Lately, the right-hander has been decent, surrendering three earned runs in his past ten innings. However, it's difficult to assess Garcia with such a low inning count. Look for Seattle to try and get on the board early as they march towards the playoffs.

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Monday, October 3, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers +205 +1.5 (-105) Over 7.0 (-110) Seattle Mariners -245 -1.5 (-115) Under 7.0 (-110)

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Prediction

The last time Kirby faced the Tigers, he delivered five shutout innings. Detroit has been hot, but this run can be attributed to their great pitching over the last week and a half. Expect Kirby to hold Detroit's bats in check and expect the Mariners to come out on top at home.

Prediction: Mariners -1.5 (-115)

