Djokovic vs. Carballes Baena Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 17 | 2023 Australian Open Round 1

On Tuesday, fourth-seeded Novak Djokovic will play Roberto Carballes Baena in the Australian Open's first round. Among other accomplishments, Novak's 2022 season included victories at Wimbledon and the ATP Finals. In 2022, Roberto had a good year. Highlights for the 29-year-old Spaniard included advancing to the quarterfinals at Marrakech, Umag, and Florence, as well as making it as far as the second round of the French Open.

Djokovic vs. Carballes Baena Betting Odds

Players Spread Over/Under Roberto Carballes Baena +10.5 (+115) Over 25.5 (-125) Novak Djokovic -10.5 (-140) Under 25.5 (+100)

Djokovic vs. Carballes Baena Match Details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 17 at 4:30 AM ET

Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park, Australia

Djokovic vs. Carballes Baena Key Stats

Beginning his 2023 campaign at the Adelaide International 1, Novak defeated Quentin Halys and Constant Lestienne in straight sets en route to the quarterfinals.

The 35-year-old proceeded to overcome Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4, and Daniil Medvedev with the same score to secure his position in the championship round. Sebastian Korda was his opponent, and he defeated the American 6-7(8), 7-6(3), 6-4 after saving a championship point.

At the Tata Open in Pune, where he began his 2023 campaign, the Spaniard played fellow countryman Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the opening round. He defeated the 26-year-old by scores of 6-1 and 7-5 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Marin Cilic, the top seed in this match, defeated Roberto 6-3 in the first set. The Spaniard wouldn't give up, though, and won the second set 6-3 to send the match into the third set. Cilic took the third set easily, 6-1, to seal the victory and advance to the quarterfinals.

Djokovic vs. Carballes Baena Betting Prediction

With his recent stellar performances, Novak will go into the match as the overwhelming favorite. The Serb has recently played some outstanding tennis and is not showing any signs of slowing down.

Novak should be at his best on Tuesday, having recently denied any injury rumors. Managing the Serbs' all-around game will undoubtedly be challenging for Roberto. The greatest strategy for the Spaniard would be to make Novak commit mistakes on the court. To have a chance against the No. 5 player in the world, he must perform at his highest level.

Due to his remarkable run of form, Novak is the clear favorite to win on Tuesday, and barring a total meltdown, he should have little issue overcoming the Spaniard in a maximum of four sets.

Pick: Novak -10.5 (-140)

