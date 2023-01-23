Djokovic vs De Minaur Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 23| Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic is through to the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open and will now take on Alex De Minaur at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday (January 23) after defeating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.

The match was decided by very fine margins, and that's what happened with the winning percentage on the first and second serves, which stood at 73 and 48 for the Serb and 68 and 45 for the Bulgarian. He had a total of 12 break-point opportunities and took advantage of five of them.

The nine-time Australian Open champion won a total of 123 points, while Dimitrov managed to win by a total of 105 points. The first set was where things were a little difficult for the 35-year-old but after that, it was comparatively easier. He will now take on the Australian, who is coming off a 7-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Benjamin Bonzi in the third round.

De Minaur is the only home player left in the tournament and has managed to enter the fourth round in style. His win came in straight sets and there was a big difference in the winning percentage on the first serve, 80 for De Minaur and only 51 for Bonzi.

He had a total of 22 break-point opportunities and managed to get hold of seven of them. The Aussie won a total of 108 points whereas the Frenchman managed to win a total of 77 points.

Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Novak Djokovic -450 -5.5 (-135) O 36.5 (-110) Alex De Minaur +350 +5.5 (+110) U 36.5 (-110)

The Serb is in his 19th appearance at the Australian Open and is looking to win his tenth title. He is currently ranked No.5 in the ATP rankings and is seeded No.4 in the tournament.

De Minaur is possibly against the toughest opponent in the fourth round. He is currently ranked No.24 in the world and is seeded No.22 in the tournament.

Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur: Match Details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic @ Alex De Minaur

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 03:00 a.m ET

Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park

Novak Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur: Betting Prediction

Interestingly, the two players have not met in the past and this will be their first-ever meeting in the fourth round of the Australian Open. Djokovic is possibly the best player to ever play in this Grand Slam and De Minaur is a potential future champion and crowd favorite.

Expect an exciting encounter for sure.

Final Prediction: Total Over 36.5 (-110)

