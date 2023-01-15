Dolphins vs. Bills Predictions, Odds, Lines, Spread, Picks, and Preview - Wild Card Round | 2022 NFL Postseason

The Miami Dolphins will visit the Buffalo Bills in a Wild Card round matchup between AFC East rivals.

Miami is 9-8, however, they have struggled down the final stretch of the season. After starting the season 8-3, the Dolphins lost five in a row before winning their final game to clinch a postseason spot. They will once again be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Buffao is 13-3 and has won their past seven games. The Bills, who entered the season among the favorites to win the Super Bowl, will be playing with extra motivation after receiving a visit from teammate Damar Hamlin on Saturday.

Dolphins vs. Bills Match Details

Fixture: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Date and Time: Sunday, January 15th, 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Miami Dolphins +13.5(-105) Over 43.5(-105) +610 Buffalo Bills -13.5(-115) Under 43.5(-115) -900

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Dolphins vs. Bills Key Stats

The Miami Dolphins have been strong offensively, ranking 11th in scoring as they averaged 23.4 points per game. They have, however, averaged just 13.5 points per game in games that rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson has started. The Dolphins' defense has been a below-average unit and have allowed 23.5 points per game, ranking 24th in the league.

The Buffalo bills have been elite on both sides of the ball as they rank second in the league in both scoring and scoring defense. The Bills have scored 28.4 points per game while allowing just 17.9 points per game.

Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Prediction

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins split two games in the 2022 NFL regular season. Miami picked up a 21-19 Week 3 home victory while Buffalo got their revenge with a Week 15 32-29 victory at home.

Those two meetings should have no bearing on this matchup, however, as the Dolphins will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as well as backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

The Dolphins have struggled to score with third-string rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, who is slated to get the start. Without Tagovailoa, they simply don't have the firepower to keep up with the high-scoring Bills offense. Look for Buffalo to get a blowout victory in front of what should be a raucous crowd as they win by at least two touchdowns in their postseason opener.

Pick: Buffalo Bills -13.5 (-115)

Poll : 0 votes