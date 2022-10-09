DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 in free bets if your Money line bet wins on NFL when you joinDraftKings for Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals

DraftKings Promo Code is giving all new users a chance to bet $5 and win $200 in free bets. Make sure to win the Moneyline bet on an NFL game, especially the Baltimore Ravens versus the Cincinnati Bengals tonight (October 9).

Follow this to sign up and avail the offer. (No promo code required).

Both teams are 2-2 in their first four games of the season. They are part of the American Football Conference (East).

Baltimore's offense has been on fire so far. The team averages more than 25 points per game. Cincinnati has looked better in offense in the last two games after losing the first two games of the season. The Moneyline is tilted towards the Ravens (-175), compared to the Bengals (+150).

How DraftKings Promo Code & Free Bets Work

For all NFL fans who don't mind making some extra money off their favorite teams, this is the place for you. This promo code allows users to bet with as low as $5 bets on Moneyline. Post winning the bet, it offers 20 times more money i.e. $200 as free bets.

As Baltimore are the favorites to win the game, winning the $5 bet will give the users $200 in return. These extra $$ can help you increase your future earnings. This is a great opportunity if you know your team well enough. First-time users can follow this and have a go at it. These promo codes are really worth spending your time on.

The entire amount of free bets must be used on a single bet and not be divided into small multiple wagers. Doing so is not applicable.

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign Up

Just follow these easy steps:

Use this (no promo code required) Enter personal details for a quick sign up (Name, email-id, number) Make a deposit (Debit/Credit cards, Paypal) Place a bet

Important Note

Sports betting is not legal in every state. There are heavy restrictions in certain states. Ensure the state you are in has legalized betting before you make your move.

DraftKings is a premium sportsbook company that provides their services in eight countries and across many states in the US. Make sure you experience a fair, safe, and secure betting experience.

DraftKings Evergreen Promo Code

This Evergreen Promo Code by DraftKings allows new players to get a deposit bonus of up to $1,000. This offer has a maximum value of up to $5000. Only those 21 or above are eligible for the offer. Happy betting.

Poll : 0 votes