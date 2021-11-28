NFL Fantasy Football: FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for November 28 | Week 12

After a rather interesting Thanksgiving Day in the NFL, it's time to get to the real meat and potatoes of fantasy football of Week 12. Sunday's lineup of games has great matchups awaiting us. That includes two AFC North rival games, Tom Brady vs Carson Wentz and Matthew Stafford vs Aaron 'COVID toe' Rodgers.

FanDuel and DraftKings bring a new spin on fantasy football and one that's more engaging. Rather than running with the same ole roster for 18 weeks, you simply draft a new team each week, or for each matchup, you just have to stay under the allowed salary cap. FanDuel's budget is $60,000, and DraftKings' is $50,000 for eight players and a defense.

NFL Fantasy Football FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for November 28

Here are some tips on building a prime fantasy football roster ahead of Sunday's slate of games for Week 12.

QB Carson Wentz - $7300 (FanDuel)/$5800 (DraftKings) - vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lawrence Owen @Colts_Law

"He takes too many sacks, and throws too many interceptions."



Last year in 11 games with the

46 sacks & 15 INT's



This year with the

18 sacks & 3 Int's.



Can we officially say it was the team now, not the man? The Carson Wentz Narrative last #NFL season:"He takes too many sacks, and throws too many interceptions."Last year in 11 games with the #Eagles 46 sacks & 15 INT'sThis year with the #Colts 18 sacks & 3 Int's.Can we officially say it was the team now, not the man? The Carson Wentz Narrative last #NFL season:"He takes too many sacks, and throws too many interceptions."Last year in 11 games with the #Eagles:46 sacks & 15 INT'sThis year with the #Colts:18 sacks & 3 Int's.Can we officially say it was the team now, not the man? https://t.co/7r9HbFzRzR

Carson Wentz was held to 106 yards last week in the win over the Buffalo Bills, but he only threw 20 passes.

Jonathan Taylor carried the offense on his back last week with five total touchdowns, and gave Wentz and the passing attack a break. The Indianapolis Colts now face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and will use the passing game more than the run game.

Most people barely have him as a QB2 in fantasy football this week. But the Colts can take advantage of the secondary and avoid the strong defensive front.

RB Najee Harris - $8800 (FanDuel)/$8200 (DraftKings) - vs Cincinnati Bengals

Najee Harris suffered a concussion last week in the loss to the LA Chargers, but was cleared to return to the field, and is good to go for Week 12.

He's currently the seventh-best fantasy football running back in standard leagues, and has a ceiling to be top four this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has found the endzone three times in the last four weeks, and could have his third game with 100+ rushing yards.

RB Melvin Gordon - $6300 (FanDuel)/$5300 (DraftKings) - vs LA Chargers

StonedSportsDude @StonedSportDude Zoltan @DynastyZoltanFF Javonte Williams against the NFL's worst rush defense this week 😍 Javonte Williams against the NFL's worst rush defense this week 😍 Melvin Gordon against the NFL’s worst rush defense this week 😍 twitter.com/dynastyzoltanf… Melvin Gordon against the NFL’s worst rush defense this week 😍 twitter.com/dynastyzoltanf…

The LA Chargers stuffed Najee Harris last week, but the Denver Broncos arguably have a better offensive line.

Melvin Gordon has fumbled twice in his last three games, but had coach Vic Fangio still having faith in 'one of the top backs in the league'. He has been sharing snaps with rookie Javonte Williams all season. But Gordon still has the upside of being an RB2 in fantasy football this week as long as he secures the ball.

WR Deebo Samuel - $8000 (FanDuel)/$7900 (DraftKings) - vs Minnesota Vikings

The San Francisco 49ers have been implementing Deebo Samuel into the run game lately, and that has paid off well: 13 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games.

Samuel is the best playmaker in the offense, and the 49ers rely on him to keep the offense fresh. He's a WR1 in fantasy football against the Minnesota Vikings, and has an over/under of eight carries in the game.

WR Diontae Johnson - $7100 (FanDuel)/$6600 (DraftKings) - vs Cincinnati Bengals

Context Matters @dwainmcfarland NFL receivers that are targeted the most often when they face single-man coverage:



36% -- Diontae Johnson

34% -- Keenan Allen

34% -- Stefon Diggs

32% -- Cooper Kupp

31% -- Davante Adams

31% -- Tyreek Hill

31% -- Ja'Marr Chase

30% -- D.J. Moore

30% -- Justin Jefferson NFL receivers that are targeted the most often when they face single-man coverage:36% -- Diontae Johnson34% -- Keenan Allen34% -- Stefon Diggs32% -- Cooper Kupp31% -- Davante Adams31% -- Tyreek Hill31% -- Ja'Marr Chase30% -- D.J. Moore30% -- Justin Jefferson

Diontae Johnson has quietly become a top-20 fantasy football receiver this year with 714 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 12.1 yards per reception.

He's coming off a 100-yard game, and goes into a matchup against the Bengals, who are allowing the ninth-fewest points to wide receivers. However, Johnson is projected as a mid-level WR1 who should help Pittsburgh stretch the field.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - $5700 (FanDuel)/$4000 (DraftKings) - vs New England Patriots

Adam Koffler @AdamKoffler The Titans have a Bye in Week 13, so the earliest we’ll see A.J. Brown is Week 16 for the semi-finals



Tough blow as his utilization metrics were through the roof this season, especially without Julio Jones



Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Dez Fitzpatrick my two favorite fill-ins at WR The Titans have a Bye in Week 13, so the earliest we’ll see A.J. Brown is Week 16 for the semi-finalsTough blow as his utilization metrics were through the roof this season, especially without Julio JonesNick Westbrook-Ikhine and Dez Fitzpatrick my two favorite fill-ins at WR

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is basically the WR1 for the Tennessee Titans this week, with the top three wide receivers ruled out.

He had over 100 yards last week, but faces a tough secondary with the Patriots. He may not have 100 yards, but he should see a heavy number of targets, helping his fantasy football performance.

TE Dallas Goedert - $5900 (FanDuel)/$4800 (DraftKings) - vs New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles Roster Move: Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2025. Roster Move: Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2025. https://t.co/puAjtQYpft

Dallas Goedert played his highest percentage of offensive snaps of 2021 last week. He came away with five catches and 62 yards from eight targets (also a season-high).

The Philadelphia Eagles hope to get Goedert into the endzone, as he hasn't scored since Week 4. He is regarded as a TE1 against the New York Giants, and will hopefully have another double-digit score in fantasy football.

FLEX TE Pat Freiermuth - $5300 (FanDuel)/$4300 (DraftKings) - vs Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Erman @FFBallAllDay Since Week 6 Pat Freiermuth has been the TE5 in full PPR. That includes his bye week



In that span he’s also averaging the 5th most consistent PPG



1. Kittle (3 games) 16.5

2. Kelce 15.4

3. Andrews 13.7

4. Ertz 13.4

5. Freiermuth 13.1

6. Waller 13.0



Since Week 6 Pat Freiermuth has been the TE5 in full PPR. That includes his bye weekIn that span he’s also averaging the 5th most consistent PPG1. Kittle (3 games) 16.52. Kelce 15.43. Andrews 13.74. Ertz 13.45. Freiermuth 13.16. Waller 13.0https://t.co/Mto3MFoZUN

Part of the Bengals' early success this season was their defense, but they have cooled off in the past few weeks.

Pat Freiermuth is a top-20 tight end in fantasy football this year, and has four touchdowns through his last four games. He hasn't posted more than 44 yards in a game since Week 6, but sees plenty of targets to help his fantasy score.

DEF Miami Dolphins - $3400 (FanDuel)/$2800 (DraftKings) - vs Carolina Panthers

FinCuts @FinCuts The Dolphins defense caps off a spectacular night with an interception by Justin Coleman in the endzone. What a night for this unit. The Dolphins defense caps off a spectacular night with an interception by Justin Coleman in the endzone. What a night for this unit. https://t.co/I3TWXEuvXG

The Miami Dolphins destroyed the Baltimore Ravens two weeks ago, and have 11 sacks through their last three games.

They have solid talent on all levels of the defense, and could give Cam Newton a challenge this week. The Dolphins have averaged over 14 fantasy football points through their last three games. They could end up as a top-ten defense in fantasy after Week 12.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Total Budgets: $57,800 of $60,000 FanDuel / $49,700 of $50,000 DraftKings.

Edited by Bhargav