DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 in free bets if your money line bet wins on NFL when you join DraftKings For Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos

This new DraftKings Promo Code provides users a chance to bet $5 and win $200 in free bets. Make sure to win your Moneyline bet in the NFL to avail this exciting offer. We have the Indianapolis Colts versus the Denver Broncos for today's matchup.

Just follow this to sign up (no promo code needed).

Denver started off with two wins and two losses whereas Indianapolis has a win, a draw, and two losses to its name. The head-to-head record is in favor of the Colts (3-2). Moneyline suggests a clear victory for the Broncos (-170), compared to the away team (+145).

How DraftKings Promo Code & Free Bets Work

This is a great offer for all those who follow the NFL and are willing to try their hands to get some extra $$. The DraftKings promo code allows users to start with as low as $5 and get forty times the amount in free bets. All you have to do is win your first Moneyline bet.

For example, in today's NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, whichever team you place your bet on to win, they must win their game. If that happens, you will receive $200 to place your free bet. You can use this extra money that you receive to increase your further earnings. first time users can visit and grab the chance to utilize the offer.

However, it is important to note that the entire amount of free bets has to be used on a single bet and not divided into multiple wagers.

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign Up

Follow these easy and basic steps:

Use this to directly get to the main page (no promo code required) Enter your personal details for a quick sign up Deposit the amount (Debit/Credit Cards, Paypal) Make a bet

A few things to keep in mind before signing up:

Check the state you are in, whether betting is legal there or not. There are restrictions on betting in certain states, so make sure your surroundings are legal before you start winning. DraftKings provides a great betting experience in over 8 countries and in more than 15 professional sports. The company emphasizes a lot on fantasy-based sports betting as much as it does on real-life sporting events.

Their number one priority is safe, secure, and fair betting.

DraftKings Evergreen Promo Code

New players get a deposit bonus of up to $1,000. Here is theEvergreen promo code. These offers are specifically for new users. The maximum value can go up to $5000. People above or equal to 21 years of age are eligible to sign up. Use this for more. Gamble responsibly!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far