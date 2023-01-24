Ducks vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks January 24 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Anaheim Ducks will face the Arizona Coyotes in NHL action on Tuesday

The Ducks have had one of their poorest seasons so far and are placed last in the Western Conference Atlantic Division with 31 points. They come into this game with a 6-3 loss and would like to improve their gameplay moving forward.

The Coyotes have had a poor season so far and are second-last in the Western Conference Central Division with 35 points. Coming with a big win, they will look to get another to build momentum in a bid to finish their season on a high.

Ducks vs Coyotes NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL DUCKS +115 +1.5(-215) o6.5(-105) COYOTES -135 -1.5(+175) u6.5(-115)

Ducks vs Coyotes NHL Match Details

Fixture: Anaheim Ducks vs Arizona Coyotes

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 2023; 9 pm EDT

Venue: Mullett Arena, Tempe, AZ

Ducks vs Coyotes NHL Key Stats

The Ducks have one of the worst offenses in the league and have been able to score enough goals this season. The likes of Trever Zagreb and Adam Henrique have contributed the most with 31 goals between them. The team has lacked enough options up front and will have to work hard to better themselves in the coming games.

Their defense has conceded more than four goals per game this season. They need severe changes to become defensively better for the challenges to come.

The Coyotes have been poor on offense and have been the dependent duo of Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller. Though both players have had a big impact on offense with over 15 goals each but have lacked support from the other players.

The defense has conceded around 3.6 goals per game this season. The defensive unit is under a lot of pressure and will need positive changes to bring out the best results of the season ahead.

Ducks vs Coyotes NHL Betting Prediction

The game is inclined towards the Coyotes due to home advantage and winning momentum on their side. They have scored better compared to the Ducks and have a more settled defense coming into the game. Thus, we can expect them to make the most of the opportunity to win this tie.

Prediction: Coyotes, ML(-135)

Poll : 0 votes