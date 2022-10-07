FanDuel Promo Code: Get your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet by  joining FanDuel For Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos

FanDuel brings you an incredible Promo Code where you can join FanDuel and claim your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for Thursday Night’s game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

The Broncos and Colts have started the season in similar reigns of form. The Colts have won two, lost two, and tied one, while the Broncos have won two and lost two thus far. The Broncos are the favorites at (-170) as they enjoy home advantage in this primetime encounter.

How does the "No-Sweat First Bet" work?

As with all betting promos, these are not truly risk-free; you can lose out on your initial deposit if you're not careful.

At FanDuel, this is how it works:-

Sign-up

Deposit from $10-1000, and make your first bet with the full deposit amount.

If the bet wins, you keep the winnings and the original betting deposit

If the bet doesn't win, you claim free bets back equal to the betting amount.

These free bets have a quick expiry of 14 days, so be quick!

For example, if you bet $100 on Melvin Gordon to score a touchdown (-120), and he does, you’ll win $120. However, you won’t receive $100 in free bets. If Gordon fails to score a touchdown, you’ll receive $100 in free bets.

These free bets cannot be withdrawn i.e., you don't get your cash back if you lose the first bet; that's why they are not "truly risk-free”

FanDuel Promo Code: How to Get Started.

Click this , or download the iOS, Android or Web app

Verify your personal details

Sign in, deposit your money through the "Add Funds" tab

Can be done via Debit Card, Venmo, Paypal or Wire transfer etc.

Confirm your transaction and get betting!

Betting is to be done at your own discretion. Be careful and gamble responsibly!

Things to look out for-

Before you start, make sure that your geographic location allows legal betting. FanDuel offers its services in several countries; make sure that your country is one of them before you begin placing bets.

They want to make sure that safe and responsible gambling is their utmost priority.

They offer a variety of tools to bettors for a responsible and secure betting experience. The tools include:

Deposit Limit

Wager Limit

Max wager size Limit

Time Limit

Timeout

These user limiting tools enable a much more controlled betting space and encourage bettors to experience safe betting and avoid addictions. Gamble responsibly, folks!

