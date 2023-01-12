Flames vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 12| 2022-23 NHL Season

The Calgary Flames (19-14-9) are fourth in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference but are on a two-game losing streak. They are coming off a loss against the St. Louis Blues (4-3) in their previous outing and will once again take them on in a doubleheader.

The St. Louis Blues (21-18-3) are fourth in the Central Division of the Western Conference and are on a two-game winning streak. This will be their third meeting of the season and the Blues will host this game at the Enterprise Center on Thursday (January 12). Calgary will look to end its losing streak and St. Louis, on the other hand, will look to continue its winning run.

Calgary Flames vs St. Louis Blues: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Calgary Flames -165 -1.5 (+165) O 6 (+100) St. Louis Flames +145 +1.5 (-185) U 6 (-120)

Calgary is currently in the mix of things with 19 wins and 14 losses so far this season. They are 5-2-3 in their last ten games and are in the race for the playoffs. They finished first in the division last season with an overall record of 50-21. However, things are not ideal this time as they are struggling to stay in the hunt.

The team has scored a total of 129 goals while conceding 127, a difference of +2.

The St. Louis Blues have 21 wins and losses so far this season. They are also in the playoff race in Central with other teams as the difference is quite a bit less. They finished third last season with an overall record of 49-22 and qualified for the playoffs.

Calgary Flames vs St. Louis Blues: Match Details

Fixture: Calgary Flames @ St. Louis Flames

Date & Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 08:00 p.m ET

Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

Calgary Flames vs St. Louis Blues: Pick

Nazem Kadri has been a consistent performer for Calgary, scoring 16 goals and providing 16 assists in 42 games so far. His statistics against the Blues have been consistent as well, scoring 10 goals, and providing seven assists in 29 games. He now has a chance to add to that tally tonight.

Best Pick: Nazem Kadri Anytime Goalscorer (+176)

Calgary vs St. Louis: Prediction

The Blues have a big 8-2 advantage over Calgary in their last 10 meetings. They have won both their games against Calgary this season and have also won four of their last five games. However, the current situation is almost similar in terms of their position and form. Their most recent games have been high-scoring.

Final Prediction: Total Over 6 (+100)

