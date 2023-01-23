Florida A&M vs. Jackson State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 23| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Florida A&M Rattlers are off to a horrible 3-14 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, eleventh in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and are coming off a loss against the Alcorn State Braves (57-47) in their last outing. Jaylen Bates scored 14 points and Jordan Tillmon chipped in with 13 points, but that wasn't enough as the team lost by a margin of 10 points. They will now take on the Jackson State Tigers, who are on a disappointing 5-14 start to the season, sixth in the same conference, and managed a win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (70-66) in their previous outing. Ken Evans led the scoring charts with an 18-point effort that. They will host this game at the WIlliams Assembly Arena on Monday, January 23rd, where they will look to continue their winning run. The Rattlers, on the other hand, will look to avoid another defeat.

Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Jackson State Tigers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Florida A&M Rattlers +550 +11.5 (-105) O 130.5 (-110) Jackson State Tigers -800 -11.5 (-115) U 130.5 (-110)

The Rattlers have had one of their worst starts to the season. Their conference record is 1-5, whereas their away record is 0-12. The team is is one of the worst in the country in offense, scoring 56.1 points per game, which ranks 363rd in the nation, along with 28.4 offensive rebounds, while conceding 72.2 points per game, which ranks 261st in the country.

The Jackson State Tigers are slightly better compared to the Rattlers and have a much better conference record of 4-2, whereas their home record stands at a perfect 3-0. The team is also below the average mark in offense, scoring 66.4 points per game, which ranks 314th in the county along with 31.9 offensive rebounds while conceding 77.4 points per game, which ranks 344th.

Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Jackson State Tigers: Match Details

Fixture: Florida A&M Rattlers @ Jackson State Tigers

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Williams Assembly Arena, Jackson, Mississippi

Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Jackson State Tigers: Prediction

The Tigers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games after an against-the-spread loss. The two teams have played each other twice in the past and are tied for a win each. Both teams are struggling at the moment. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Expect a close contest nevertheless.

Final Prediction: Jackson State -11.5 (-110)

