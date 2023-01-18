Florida vs Texas A&M Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 18 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Florida Gators are off to a 10-7 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, sixth in the Southeastern Conference, and are on a three-game winning streak.

They are coming off a win against the Missouri Tigers (73-64) in their previous outing. Will Richard and Colin Castleton led the scoring charts for the team, contributing 18 and 16 points respectively.

They will now take on the Texas A&M Aggies, who are on a 12-5 start to the season and are on a six-game winning streak. The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated them 94-53 in their last outing, where Wade Taylor IV scored 20 points following Julius Marble's contribution of 14 points.

The game will be held at Reed Arena on Wednesday (January 18) where Texas will look to secure their seventh consecutive win, whereas the Gators will look for their fourth consecutive win.

Florida Gators vs Texas A&M Aggies: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Florida Gators +155 +4 (-110) O 138 (-110) Texas A&M Aggies -175 -4 (-110) U 138 (-110)

The Gators have had a mixed start to the season so far, with their conference record being 3-2 at the moment, whereas their away record stands at 2-1. The team is above the average mark in offense, averaging 74.2 points per game, which ranks 136th in the nation along with 33.1 offensive rebounds while conceding 66.4 points per game, which ranks 99th in the nation.

The Texas A&M Aggies are in a much better position compared to the Gators. Their conference record is a solid 4-0 while their home record is a brilliant 8-1 at the moment. The team is impressive on the offensive front, averaging 76.2 points per game, which ranks 87th in the nation, along with 34.1 offensive rebounds while conceding 66.4 points per game, which ranks 100th in the nation.

Florida Gators vs Texas A&M Aggies: Match Details

Fixture: Florida Gators @ Texas A&M Aggies

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

Florida Gators vs Texas A&M Aggies: Prediction

The Aggies are 10-1 in their last eleven games played on a Wednesday. They are 21-6 against the spread in their last 27 games after a straight win. The two teams are tied with 5 wins against each other.

However, the current statistics and form give the home team a slight advantage. Florida is not really behind in offense or defense. It will be interesting to see which team's winning run comes to an end tonight.

Final Prediction: Texas A&M -4 (-110)

