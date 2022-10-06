Fresno State Bulldogs vs Boise State Broncos Prediction, Picks, and Odds - October 8 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The Fresno State Bulldogs will take on the Boise State Broncos on Saturday (October 8) in NCAA action.

The Bulldogs are in poor form with three losses after opening their season with a win. They are in third place in the standings. The Broncos, meanwhile, are doing well this season, winning three of their five games. They are atop the standings and look like a settled team despite suffering two losses.

Fresno State Bulldogs vs Boise State Broncos Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER FRESNO STATE +250 +7.5(-107) o45.5(-107) BOISE STATE -300 -7.5(-107) u45.5(-107)

Fresno State Bulldogs vs Boise State Broncos Match Details

Fixture: Fresno State Bulldogs @ Boise State Broncos

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 9:45 pm EDT

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Fresno State Bulldogs vs Boise State Broncos Key Stats

The Bulldogs have done very well offensively. They have covered 1151 passing yards with a completion rate of 72.3 percent. Quarterback Jake Haener has done well with 854 yards covered at a completion rate of 71.4 percent.

While rushing, the Bulldogs have done something similar to what they did last season, averaging 4.2 yards rushing yards per attempt. They have seven rushing touchdowns so far this season.

The defense has not done its job and needs to shape up well to give the team a better say in the rest of the season.

The Broncos have done well in offense. They have covered 786 passing yards at an average of 5.5 yards per attempt. There has been a dip in the completion rate since last season, which they will look to change. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier leads the team's charts with 497 passing yards.

While rushing, they have fared well and have completed 797 rushing yards at an average of 4.5 yards per attempt. They have fared better in this department from last season and would like to continue to improve.

The defense has done its job well, and the team will look to maintain that for the rest of the season.

TEAM RUSHING YARDS/GAME RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS FRESNO STATE 124.5 7 BOISE STATE 159.4 8

Fresno State Bulldogs vs Boise State Broncos Betting Prediction

Quarterback Hank Bachmeier is doing great for the team. He has been very consistent this season and has six touchdowns and three interceptions. Bachmeier will look to play a crucial role in this game.

The Broncos are more favored to win this game. They have done well as a team and have a strong and well settled unit to overcome the challenge of the Bulldogs.

Prediction: Take Broncos at ML (-300)

