The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will play the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday (October 1) in NCAA action. Gradner is in third place in the standings and has lost three games on the trott since starting the season with a win. They're npt doing well in both offense and offense.

The Thunder Herd, meanwhile, are in sixth place in the conference and have lost their last two games. Their defense and offense are not up to the mark and are letting the team down.

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs vs Marshall Thundering Herd Odds

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL GARDNER +32.5(-110) o61.5(-110) THUNDERING HERD -32.5(-110) u61.5(-110)

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs vs Marshall Thundering Herd Match Details

Fixture: Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Marshall Thundering Herd

Date & Time: Sunday, October 1; 3:30 pm EDT

Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs vs Marshall Thundering Herd Key Stats

The Gardner has done well offensively and has covered 1183 passing yards. Quarterback Bailey Fisher has been brilliant for the team with 832 passing yards at a completion rate of 66.4 percent. While rushing, the team has done well covering 579 yards.

The defense of the team looks decent with 293 tackles in four games but lacks consistency and organization. The team will look to do better with more aggressive strength and play better defense.

The Thunderinng Herd, meanwhile, did well initially but are now struggling in both offense and defense. They have covered 811 passing yards at a completion rate of 71.8 percent at an average of 7.4 yards per attempt.

While rushing, the team has covered 886 yards at an average of 4.8 yards per attempt. The team has improved from the previous season while rushing, but their defence needs better organization. They have had 250 tackles while defending.

TEAMS PASSING YARDS/GAME RUSHING YARDS/GAME RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS GARDNER 295.75 144.45 12 THUNDERING HERD 202.75 221.45 8

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs vs Marshall Thundering Herd Pick and Prediction

The pick of the game will be Khanon Leborn. He has done well while rushing and has played great this season, covering 540 yards at an average of 5.6 yards per attempt. He also has six touchdowns.

The Thundering Herd, meanwhile, is better suited for a win due to their overall team performance and solid offense. They should win this game with a better score.

Prediction: Take Thundering Herd at spread, (-110)

