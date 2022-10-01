Georgia State Panthers vs Army Black Knights Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 1 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The Georgia State Panthers will take on the Army Black Knights on Saturday. The Panthers have lost all their games and are in last place in the group. They are struggling both offensively and defensively and look very unsettled at the moment. The Knights have lost two and won a game this season. They are decent in attack and their defense is the cause for worry. They are placed fourth in the standings.

Georgia State Panthers vs Army Black Knights Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER GEORGIA STATE +265 +8(-105) o54.5(-107) ARMY -295 -8(-110) u54.5(-110)

Georgia State Panthers vs Army Black Knights Match Details

Fixture: Georgia State Panthers @ Army Black Knights

Date & Time: Saturday, October 1; 12 pm EDT

Venue: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

Georgia State Panthers vs Army Black Knights Key Stats

The Panthers have covered 871 passing yards in four games with an average of 7.8 yards per attempt. The completion percentage remains at 52.7 percent. They have not done well in this and losses can be attributed to the blunt offense

While rushing, the team has fared well with 772 rushing yards covered at an average of 4.2 yards per attempt but still needs improvement to surpass the previous season's average.The defense of the team has not been good enough with 278 tackles, and nine passes dfended in four games.

The Knights have done decent on offense and had a great win in their last game. They have covered 446 passing yards at a completion percentage of 63.0. While rushing, the team has covered 855 yards at an average of 5.7 yards per attempt and fares better than last season's average of 4.8 yards per attempt.

The defense of the team has been shaky but came stronger in the last game. The team has 213 tackles with 8 passes defended in three games.

TEAMS PASSING YARDS/GAME RUSHING YARDS/GAME RUSHING TOUCH DOWNS PANTHERS 217.75 193 4 KNIGHTS 148.66 285 11

Georgia State Panthers vs Army Black Knights Best Pick and Prediction

Tyrell Robinson will be the pick of the game. He has done well for the Knights and his contribution while rushing adds greater value to the offense of the team. He has one touchdown to his name too and is a crucial player for the team going forward.

Both teams will look to win this but the Knights are better placed to win the game because of their good form and better team offense.

Prediction :- Take Knights ,ML (-295)

