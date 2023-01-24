Georgia Tech vs Clemson Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 24| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are off to an 8-11 start to the NCAA Basketball season, 14th in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and on a five-game losing streak.

They are coming off a loss against the Syracuse Orange (80-63) in their last outing. Dallan Coleman produced 17 points and Miles Kelley chipped in 13 points, but the team still lost by 17 points.

They will now take on the Clemson Tigers, who are on a 16-4 start to the season, first in the same conference, and coming in on the back of a one-point win against the Virginia Tech Hokies (51-50).

PJ Hall produced a 20-point performance that was enough to seal a close win. They will now host this game at the Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday, January 24th, where they will look to extend their winning start. The Yellow Jackets, on the other hand, will look to end their losing streak.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Clemson Tigers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +425 +10.5 (-110) O 140.5 (-110) Clemson Tigers -550 -10.5 (-110) U 140.5 (-110)

The Yellow Jackets have had a mixed start to the season. Their conference record is poor at 1-8 whereas their away record cuts a sorry figure as well at 1-4.

The team is just below the average mark in offense, scoring 69.8 points per game, which ranks 222nd in the nation along with 32.9 offensive rebounds while conceding 70.5 points per game, which ranks 215th in the country.

The Clemson Tigers have been playing a lot better compared to the Yellow Jackets. Their conference record stands a staggering at 8-1 whereas their home record is perfect at 11-0.

The team is well above the average mark in offense, scoring 74.5 points per game, which ranks 130th in the country, along with 32.4 offensive rebounds while conceding 66.9 points per game, which ranks 113th in the country.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Clemson Tigers: Match Details

Fixture: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Clemson Tigers

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 09:00 p.m ET

Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum, South Carolina

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Clemson Tigers: Prediction

The Tigers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games against a team with a losing record. They are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games and 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games.

They have a narrow 6-4 advantage over Georgia Tech in their last ten meetings. The two teams have played against each other once already this season, where Clemson emerged as the winner. They are in a better position tonight as well.

Final Prediction: Clemson -10.5 (-110)

